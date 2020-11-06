TRINITY — Decatur Heritage Christian Academy began its seventh consecutive postseason appearance with its ninth straight win but Wadley, although 3-7 entering the game, gave the Eagles all they could handle.
DHCA trailed by 13 points three times in the first half but rallied to hold on to a 48-37 win in the Class 1A first round contest.
"They were a 3-7 team, but I knew they were better than that," Decatur Heritage coach Steve Meek said. "They were in a tough region. They played 2- and 3A schools in their non-region games. They're a good team, and they're well coached."
The Eagles (9-2) have scored 40 or more points in each of their nine straight wins.
Eagles quarterback Brayden Kyle battled through a slow start to throw for 388 yards and five touchdowns. Kyle also rushed for 102 yards and a score and added a pair of 2-point conversion runs.
Sean Zerkle was Kyle's main receiving target with 12 catches for 233 yards and three touchdowns. Cole O'Brien and Maddux Terry each had a scoring catch. Alex Malone padded Heritage's lead late with a punt return of about 35 yards.
Buckshot O'Neal led Wadley (3-8) with three touchdown passes to Isacc Minnifield and three rushing scores.
The Bulldogs jumped out to a 13-0 first-quarter lead with a touchdown run and pass from O'Neal.
Kyle had a two-yard run with 1:11 left in the opening period to pull the Eagles within 13-6.
Wadley led by as much as 25-12 in the second quarter but DHCA responded with two touchdowns and two Kyle 2-point conversions late in the half to lead 28-25 at halftime. The Eagles' defense stopped Wadley at the DHCA 35 after a 32-yard pass to Zerkle with 2:50 left in the half. They regained possession with 28 seconds remaining before intermission and capped the drive with a 27-yard pass from Kyle to Terry at the 0:06 mark of the period.
"Football is a momentum game," Kyle said. "Whoever's got the hype, the energy, the momentum, it's going to be better for them."
The Bulldogs regained the lead on the first offensive snap of the second half with a 68-yard pass to Minnifield.
DHCA surged ahead with 6:13 to go in the third quarter on Kyle's 30-yard pass to Zerkle. The pair added a 41-yarder at the 9:44 mark of the fourth period and kept the lead from there.
"We came out real flat at the start," DHCA linebacker Nash Rippen said. Kyle "kicked it on, put the team on his back. Our O-line helped him out a lot. Our D-line helped us 'backers out a lot getting blocks off of us so we could make the tackles."
Wadley reached the playoffs for the eighth straight year. Last season the Bulldogs lost in the first round to Isabella.
The Eagles, who have not had a losing season since their second varsity season (2011), lost in the third round last year to eventual state runner up Mars Hill Bible. Their best postseason run was in 2015, when they reached the semifinals and lost to Cedar Bluff.
