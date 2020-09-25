TRINITY — Decatur Heritage football lives off the big play on offense.
The Class 1A Eagles were living large Friday night with a 47-14 win over the Woodville Panthers.
It was homecoming for No. 7-ranked Decatur Heritage (4-2) as well as the first home game of the season.
Decatur Heritage led 33-0 at halftime after having just 15 offensive snaps at the line of scrimmage. The Eagles scored touchdowns on two three-play drives, one two-play drive and two one-play drives.
The ringleader of the offensive explosion was Decatur Heritage quarterback Brayden Kyle. In the first half, he completed 4-of-6 passes for 115 yards and one touchdown. He ran the ball four times for 154 yards and two touchdowns.
“Its homecoming, and we wanted to put on a show,” Kyle said. “I guess we did.”
It didn’t take Decatur Heritage long to get started. On the Eagles’ third play of the game, Kyle found Tyler Founds open over the middle for a 39-yard touchdown to make it 6-0. Just over two minutes later, Kyle ran 73 yards for his team’s second touchdown to build the lead to 13-0.
The scoring barrage continued in the second quarter with Tyler Olive scoring on an 18-yard run. Kyle got the next touchdown on a two-yard run following a 38-yard pass to a leaping Alex Malone.
It was 26-0 with five seconds left in the first half when Decatur Heritage used a surprise play put in this week for homecoming. Kyle took the snap at the Eagles’ 25. He flipped the ball to receiver Sean Zerkle coming from left to right. Zerkle then threw deep to Founds who carried it into the end zone for the 33-0 halftime lead.
“That was the prettiest pass thrown tonight,” Kyle said.
Zerkle said he has thrown touchdown passes before when he played quarterback in the past.
“When I saw Tyler was open I just threw it as far as I could,” Zerkle said.
Kyle got to start the second half and made the most of it. On the second play, he connected with Zerkle on a 57-yard touchdown pass to make it 40-0.
Decatur Heritage pulled the starters on offense after the first touchdown of the third quarter. The Eagles’ final score came on a 65-yard pass from backup quarterback Bo Solley to Ty Tyson.
Woodville had the ball for 48 snaps in the first half. One of the Panthers’ five first-half drives lasted 20 plays from the Panthers 11 to the Decatur Heritage 20 before ending with a failed fourth-down play. In the first half, the Panthers punted once, turned the ball over on an interception and had three drives end with failed fourth-down plays.
“I can’t complain about how we played,” Decatur Heritage head coach Steve Meek said. “Woodville played really hard, and our defense rose to the occasion with several big plays in the first half.”
In his 10th season as head coach at Decatur Heritage, Meek’s record is 71-38. The win over Woodville moves the Eagles closer to a seventh straight winning season.
Next week, when Decatur Heritage returns to region play with a game vs. Waterloo at West Morgan, the Eagles will be working to extend their streak of playoff appearances to seven straight.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.