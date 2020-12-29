Decatur Heritage quarterback Brayden Kyle is a finalist for the Class 1A Back of the Year.

The other finalists are Millry senior running back Devontae Causey and Florala senior athlete Rashaad Coleman.

Kyle was named the Class 1A first-team All-State quarterback last week by the Alabama Sports Writers Association. Decatur Heritage (8-3) lost in the second round of the state playoffs to Pickens County which advanced to the state championship game.

The junior completed 133 of 195 passes for 2,671 yards and 34 touchdowns. He also rushed for 1,004 yards and 19 touchdowns on 85 carries. That’s a combined 3,675 yards and 34 touchdowns in 11 games.

Causey, a first-team All-State running back selection, rushed for 2,151 yards and 30 touchdowns on 238 carries in 10 games. The senior finished with 2,366 yards of offense and 33 touchdowns. Millry (8-3) lost in the second round of the playoffs.

Coleman, a first-team All-State selection as an athlete, completed 145 of 240 passes for 2,495 yards and 32 touchdowns. He also rushed for 552 yards and 13 touchdowns on 94 carries. That’s 3,047 yards of offense with a combined 32 touchdowns. Florala (8-3) lost in the first round of the playoffs to Notasulga.

In the past the backs and lineman finalists for all classifications have been honored at a banquet in Montgomery. Due to COVID-19, the plans for honoring this year’s finalists are still to be determined.

BACK/LINEMEN FINALISTS

7A BACKS

Armoni Goodwin, Hewitt-Trussville

Conner Harrell, Thompson

Joseph McKay, Central-Phenix City

7A LINEMEN

Jeremiah Alexander, Thompson

Terry Kirksey, Baker

Ian Jackson, Prattville

6A BACKS

Reginald Davis, Lee-Montgomery

Trey Higgins, Oxford

GaQuincy McKinstry, Pinson Valley

6A LINEMEN

Anquin Barnes, Lee-Montgomery

Lee Hunter, Blount

JonDarius Morgan, Huffman

5A BACKS

Javonte Graves-Billips, St. Paul's

Chris Lewis, Pleasant Grove

Zyquez Perryman, Pleasant Grove

5A LINEMEN

Jay Ford, Central-Clay Co.

Lucas Taylor, St. Paul's

Jeremiah Williams, Ramsay

4A BACKS

Trent Davis, Etowah

Kamari Lassiter, American Chr.

Tae Meadows, Handley

4A LINEMEN

Dylan Brooks, Handley

Deontae Lawson, Mobile Chr.

Robert Woodyard, Williamson

3A BACKS

Myles Butler, Catholic-Montgomery

Jackson Hayes, Piedmont

Ike Rowell, Fyffe

3A LINEMEN

Caleb Lyles, Fyffe

Jett Smith, Walter Wellborn

Sean Smith, Piedmont

2A BACKS

Kelston Fikes, Leroy

Martavious Glanton, Abbeville

Peyton Higgins, Mars Hill Bible

2A LINEMEN

Rico Dozier, Abbeville

Caden Story, Lanett

Luke Welsh, Spring Garden

1A BACKS

Devontae Causey, Millry

Rashaad Coleman, Florala

Brayden Kyle, Decatur Heritage

1A LINEMEN

Carson Jones, Brantley

Zacchaeus Reese, Florala

Jamarcus Williams, Linden

 david.elwell@decaturdaily.com or 256-340-2395. Twitter @DD_DavidElwell.

