Decatur Heritage quarterback Brayden Kyle is a finalist for the Class 1A Back of the Year.
The other finalists are Millry senior running back Devontae Causey and Florala senior athlete Rashaad Coleman.
Kyle was named the Class 1A first-team All-State quarterback last week by the Alabama Sports Writers Association. Decatur Heritage (8-3) lost in the second round of the state playoffs to Pickens County which advanced to the state championship game.
The junior completed 133 of 195 passes for 2,671 yards and 34 touchdowns. He also rushed for 1,004 yards and 19 touchdowns on 85 carries. That’s a combined 3,675 yards and 34 touchdowns in 11 games.
Causey, a first-team All-State running back selection, rushed for 2,151 yards and 30 touchdowns on 238 carries in 10 games. The senior finished with 2,366 yards of offense and 33 touchdowns. Millry (8-3) lost in the second round of the playoffs.
Coleman, a first-team All-State selection as an athlete, completed 145 of 240 passes for 2,495 yards and 32 touchdowns. He also rushed for 552 yards and 13 touchdowns on 94 carries. That’s 3,047 yards of offense with a combined 32 touchdowns. Florala (8-3) lost in the first round of the playoffs to Notasulga.
In the past the backs and lineman finalists for all classifications have been honored at a banquet in Montgomery. Due to COVID-19, the plans for honoring this year’s finalists are still to be determined.
BACK/LINEMEN FINALISTS
7A BACKS
Armoni Goodwin, Hewitt-Trussville
Conner Harrell, Thompson
Joseph McKay, Central-Phenix City
7A LINEMEN
Jeremiah Alexander, Thompson
Terry Kirksey, Baker
Ian Jackson, Prattville
6A BACKS
Reginald Davis, Lee-Montgomery
Trey Higgins, Oxford
GaQuincy McKinstry, Pinson Valley
6A LINEMEN
Anquin Barnes, Lee-Montgomery
Lee Hunter, Blount
JonDarius Morgan, Huffman
5A BACKS
Javonte Graves-Billips, St. Paul's
Chris Lewis, Pleasant Grove
Zyquez Perryman, Pleasant Grove
5A LINEMEN
Jay Ford, Central-Clay Co.
Lucas Taylor, St. Paul's
Jeremiah Williams, Ramsay
4A BACKS
Trent Davis, Etowah
Kamari Lassiter, American Chr.
Tae Meadows, Handley
4A LINEMEN
Dylan Brooks, Handley
Deontae Lawson, Mobile Chr.
Robert Woodyard, Williamson
3A BACKS
Myles Butler, Catholic-Montgomery
Jackson Hayes, Piedmont
Ike Rowell, Fyffe
3A LINEMEN
Caleb Lyles, Fyffe
Jett Smith, Walter Wellborn
Sean Smith, Piedmont
2A BACKS
Kelston Fikes, Leroy
Martavious Glanton, Abbeville
Peyton Higgins, Mars Hill Bible
2A LINEMEN
Rico Dozier, Abbeville
Caden Story, Lanett
Luke Welsh, Spring Garden
1A BACKS
Devontae Causey, Millry
Rashaad Coleman, Florala
Brayden Kyle, Decatur Heritage
1A LINEMEN
Carson Jones, Brantley
Zacchaeus Reese, Florala
Jamarcus Williams, Linden
