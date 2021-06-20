When it comes to area high school baseball, there aren’t many teams that have been as dominant in recent years as Decatur Heritage.
The Eagles (29-7) had another stellar season this spring while advancing to the quarterfinals of the Class 2A state playoffs.
Decatur Heritage’s success has earned Coach of the Year honors for Steve Meek.
"After what happened last year (canceled early due to COVID), it was great to be able to finish a season and again coach these wonderful young men in our program,” Meek said.
This is the fourth time in the last six times a Coach of the Year was selected that Meek has been chosen. He received the recognition in 2015, 2016 and 2019. The Eagles were the Class 1A state champions in 2016 and lost in the championship series in 2017.
In the last seven years with playoffs, Decatur Heritage has gone as far as the quarterfinals six times.
Since 2018, Decatur Heritage has competed in Class 2A due to the Alabama High School Athletic Association’s Competitive Balance rule for private schools. Meek has used the opportunity in 2A to upgrade the schedule with 4A, 5A and even Class 6A schools.
The result is a 1A-sized program that competes against the best in Class 2A. This season and 2019 both ended with playoff losses to Westbrook Christian, which advanced to the state championship series in both years and won the state championship last month.
Meek is also the Decatur Heritage football coach. The Eagles have been in the football playoffs for the last seven years with eight playoff wins.
“When I took over the football and baseball programs at Decatur Heritage, I just wanted to get better and be able to compete,” Meek said. “What we’ve done has been amazing. I had no idea we could do this.”
It helps to have some talent. This year Decatur Heritage had a first-team All-State selection in Nash Rippen, who is also the Daily’s 1A-4A Player of the Year. Decatur Heritage pitcher Tyler Founds was a second-team All-State selection. Catcher Maddux Terry received honorable mention recognition.
Rippen and Founds return for their senior seasons. Those two along with Cole O’Brien and Tyler Olive give the Eagles a strong nucleus to work with.
“If we have some young guys develop, we could potentially be even better next year,” Meek said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.