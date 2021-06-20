Decatur Heritage coach Steve Meek says that several times last season he had to cull baseballs from the bucket after batting practice.
“They weren’t round anymore, and it was usually after Nash (Rippen) batted,” Meek said. “He hits the ball so hard that I’m pretty sure he was the one giving them a flat side.”
Rippen’s mantra is “all gas and no brakes.” That’s how he plays football as a linebacker on the Decatur Heritage football team. That’s how he swings the baseball bat.
“Hitting is what I like most in both sports,” Rippen said.
It’s his hitting in baseball that has earned the junior The Daily’s Class 1A-4A Player of the Year honor. He was named a Class 2A first-team All-State selection last Sunday.
Rippen’s selection gives Decatur Heritage four of the last five 1A-4A Player of the Year selections going back to 2016. The other three are Carter Sample in 2019, Trace Lentz in 2018 and Grayson Wakefield in 2016.
“Nash has a lot going for him. He has a lot of God-given ability,” Meek said. “He has size (6-foot-1, 201 pounds), good eye-hand coordination and he hits with a lot of power.
“We knew he was going to be something special when he was in the eighth and ninth grade.”
His junior season was pretty special with a .435 batting average with nine home runs, 33 runs scored and 53 RBIs. His RBIs were tops in Class 2A. Only one player in 2A had more home runs and more than his 23 extra bases.
“He loves to compete and came on strong last season,” Meek said. “It’s going to be interesting to watch him in his senior season.”
This summer Rippen is playing for the travel team called Black Sox out of Russellville. College coaches are watching. He already has an offer from Wallace State in Hanceville.
Rippen’s primary position is catcher, but he can also play first base and corner outfield. Colleges probably aren’t concerned about the position. They will find a spot for his bat in their lineup.
“I always look to hit the ball to the deepest part of the field and that’s in center,” Rippen said. “Pitchers can try to take the middle away with pitches on the outside or inside. That’s where the hands have to react.”
Rippen’s favorite major league player is Bryce Harper of the Philadelphia Phillies.
“He’s just a freak of nature with crazy talent,” Rippen said.
Like Harper, Rippen bats left and throws right.
“When I first played T-ball I wanted to be a switch-hitter,” Rippen said. “I would bat right one at-bat then left the next at-bat. As I got older being a switch-hitter just didn’t work. Hitting left just seemed more natural.”
Some opponents may think Rippen is a freak of nature. In a doubleheader vs. Tharptown, he had five hits, a home run and six RBIs. He homered in a big 6-3 win over highly-ranked Mars Hill late in the season.
In two games with Hatton, Rippen went 5-for-7 with a home run, double, four RBIs and three runs scored. Against Tanner, Rippen had two home runs, including a grand slam.
In a 12-0 win over Falkville, Rippen had three hits including two doubles with a walk and five runs scored. In a 6-1 win over 4A Rogers, Rippen went hitless, but walked three times and scored three times.
Rippen has continued the offensive production this summer with his travel team. While he’s having fun with the Black Sox, he’s already looking ahead to Decatur Heritage’s next baseball season.
“The good thing about travel ball is that it gets you noticed,” Rippen said. “Nothing beats playing school ball. That’s when you have chemistry with the guys you grew up with playing baseball. That’s fun.”
