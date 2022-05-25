The Calhoun baseball program picked up an area player Wednesday when Decatur Heritage’s Tyler Olive signed with the Warhawks.
Olive played first base for Decatur Heritage, which finished runner-up in the Class 2A state playoffs. He hit .272 in the Eagles’ 11 playoff games with a home run, triple, two doubles and eight RBIs.
A shoulder injury from football almost cost Olive his senior baseball season. He moved from third base to first because of the injury to his throwing arm.
Decatur Heritage finished the season at 30-11. The Eagles went 29-7 in 2021 before bowing out in the quarterfinals to eventual state champion Westbrook Christian.
Olive is the third baseball signee for Decatur Heritage. Pitcher/outfielder Cole O’Brien signed with Columbia State in Tennessee. Catcher Nash Rippen signed with Wallace State in Hanceville.
Five other Decatur Heritage seniors also signed to play in college: Tyler Founds (Troy) and Brayden Kyle (UNA) for football, Brantleigh Williams (Gadsden State) in basketball, and Alex Malone and Elizabeth Wilson both for track and field at Montevallo.
