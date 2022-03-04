BIRMINGHAM — A season of ups and downs couldn’t derail Decatur Heritage from advancing to the Class 1A state championship game.
Unfortunately for the Eagles, their late season magic wouldn’t end with the school’s second basketball championship.
Decatur Heritage fell Thursday night 49-37 to Covenant Christian in the 1A state title game, which was held at the BJCC Legacy Arena.
“It’s been a roller coaster of a year and we’re truly blessed to be here,” said Decatur Heritage head coach Jason Marshall. “It didn’t come out the way we wanted to, but all the glory goes to God.”
The Eagles were done in by a rough night shooting. Heritage finished 12 of 48 from the field, including seven of 34 from beyond the arch. They also went scoreless in the first quarter, a feat Marshall said was a first for him.
“I don’t think I’ve ever been a part of not scoring in a quarter,” Marshall said. “They’re so big inside that we were hoping we could hit some shots outside. We got some good looks, but we just couldn't get them to fall.”
Despite hoping to knock down shots from 3-point range, Marshall said the game plan wasn’t to attempt 34. Covenant Christian put the pressure on Decatur Heritage, not only by forcing 34 3-point attempts, but also holding Brayden Kyle, who averages more than 20 points per game, to just two points and no shot attempts in the first half.
“We definitely did not want to shoot that many 3s,” Marshall said. “Our game plan is to try and feed him (Kyle) inside as much as possible. They put a strong guard on him and when we got him the ball they doubled down. It was too hard for him to try and go up.”
Decatur Heritage found life in the second quarter, outscoring Covenant 17-6, including a 9-0 run to end the half. Bryant Pitts buzzer-beating 3 gave Heritage a 17-15 lead going into halftime.
However, the Eagles were unable to keep that momentum in the second half.
“I think somebody put a lid on the rim in the second half,” said Marshall. “The first three minutes are crucial, and they just kind of took control.”
Bo Solley led Decatur Heritage with 11 points, while Pitts added nine. Haston Alexander led Covenant Christian with 20.
Despite the loss, Decatur Heritage (21-7) didn’t take the state finals appearance for granted. Unlike in 2019, the last time they advanced to the state finals, the Eagles had to persevere through injuries and COVID to make an almost shocking late-season run.
“This was a young team that nobody really had any faith in,” said Kyle. “Everyone thought subregional, maybe Sweet 16, and we would be out by then. But this team just came together, and it meant the world that we were able to get back to Birmingham.”
“We have four ninth graders and a seventh grader and, because of injuries, those guys had to play a lot,” Marshall said. “We really didn’t know what our starting lineup was until late in the season. There were a lot of ups and downs, but every day these kids just wanted to get better, and that’s why I believe God blessed us to allow us to reach the finals.”
