Decatur Heritage’s Bo Solley learned an important lesson in his team’s state tournament semifinal game Monday.
“You definitely need two shoes to play basketball,” Solley said.
Sometime during the first half of the 42-38 win over Brantley, Solley’s left foot came out of his shoe.
“And I remember tying it extra tight before the game so something like that wouldn’t happen,” Solley said. “I never do that, but I did this time for some reason and my foot still came out of my shoe.”
The junior went down the floor twice on offense and once on defense before play stopped. On one of the trips to the offensive end he could be heard telling a teammate not to throw him the ball.
“It was difficult to make traction on the court with just one shoe,” Solley said. “If I can’t cut, I can’t do much on offense.”
For Solley it was an opportunity to overcome some minor adversity. Back on Nov. 12, the junior faced major adversity in a football playoff game at Ragland. Late in the game he injured his right knee.
“Everybody thought I had torn my ACL (anterior cruciate ligament),” Solley said. “I thought my football season, basketball season and baseball season were all ending on the same night.”
Luckily for Solley, an MRI a few days later showed nothing torn in the knee.
“I had strained just about everything you can in your knee,” Solley said. “There were a lot of tears for a few days before I got the good news.”
It was great news for Solley and also for the Decatur Heritage basketball team. Solley did have to go through rehab and finally got to play while wearing a knee brace, which is now long gone.
Surviving that adversity opened the door for Solley to step into a major role this season as the starting point guard for Decatur Heritage. Steady point guard play was a missing element for last season’s team that advanced to the state tournament semifinals.
“Bo has done a really great job handling the point for us,” Decatur Heritage coach Jason Marshall said. “He’s been really good at handling the pressure that comes with the position. Bo knows our offensive sets really well and is strong with the ball.”
Solley has become so valuable that Marshall can hardly afford to take him out of the game. In the Eagles’ last three games, Solley has played 88 of the combined 96 minutes. He’s also had just eight turnovers total in those games.
“I didn’t play basketball as a freshman and last year was my first season on the varsity,” Solley said. “I got a whole season of varsity and it’s really helped this season.
“I’m thankful that my coaches and teammates trust me at point guard. I like to score points, but I also like to set up teammates to score even more.”
Solley scored seven points in the win over Brantley on Monday, but he also had one of the biggest baskets in the game. It came in the first quarter with his team down 10 and having missed 10 straight 3-point baskets to open the game.
“I fed the ball to Brayden (Kyle) inside and he passed it back to me outside,” Solley said. “That opened me up just enough to shoot. I know we needed a big basket and the roar of the crowd was really cool.”
The basket sparked a Decatur Heritage run that included three more 3s and led to a 21-21 tie at halftime.
“When we start hitting our 3s we’re pretty unstoppable,” Solley said. “When that first one goes in it sort of has a ripple effect.”
