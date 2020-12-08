Decatur Heritage football player Sean Zerkle has been honored with the Service Above Self award from the Montgomery Rotary Club.
The award goes to a member of the Alabama All-Star team in the annual Alabama vs. Mississippi All-Star game. The game will be played Saturday at noon at Montgomery’s Cramton Bowl.
Zerkle received the award Monday. He was honored for his work at food banks, a rescue mission and with Parkinson’s patients.
“There’s life outside of football so being able to come here and be recognized for the service I’ve done is really incredible,” Zerkle said.
Zerkle had 42 passes for 930 yards and 12 touchdowns in his senior season at Decatur Heritage. Last year at Saint John Paul II in Huntsville, he was a Class 4A first-team All-State selection after leading the state with 60 catches.
“My favorite thing about service is the impact you can have on someone’s life,” Zerkle said. “You never know what they’re going through, so whenever you can help them out when they’re at their lowest is a great experience.”
