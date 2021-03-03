BIRMINGHAM — If a basketball team walks into the semifinals of the state tournament with an undefeated record, there’s usually a good reason.
The Autaugaville Eagles entered Bill Harris Arena on Tuesday undefeated and left with a 30-0 mark after beating Decatur Heritage, 62-48, in the Class 1A state tournament semifinals.
It didn’t take the Eagles from the southern end of the state to show why they are undefeated. The first two field goal attempts by the Decatur Heritage Eagles turned into blocked shots.
That’s what teams can do that start a 6-foot-8 player in the middle and surround him with four other players all over 6-feet tall. Decatur Heritage was outmanned against a team with that kind of size.
“We never played anybody this season with that kind of length,” Decatur Heritage coach Jason Marshall said. “We played a lot of 6A and 7A teams this season that had one or two like that, but not a whole starting lineup.”
Decatur Heritage’s game plan was to play zone to keep 6-8 Dewaun Stubbs from scoring at will. Autaugaville answered that move by firing away from the outside with three 3-point baskets in the first quarter to take a 19-9 lead.
It was 32-19 at halftime. The lead stretched to 19 point at 47-28 with 1:09 left in the third quarter.
A lot of teams would have just wished to get the horror show over with in a hurry so they could get on the bus and head home.
Decatur Heritage is not one of those teams.
“We were going to fight all the way to the end,” Heritage junior Brayden Kyle said.
Decatur Heritage turned what could have been an embarrassing end to an otherwise great season into an amazing comeback that just ran out of time.
With 5:18 left, Autaugaville led 50-34. It was 53-40 with 4:07 left. Clay Smith’s 3 cut the lead to 55-45 with 3:13 to play. Sean Zerkle’s 3 made it 56-48 with 1:43 left.
Decatur Heritage had the ball and chance to cut it to six, but a layup attempt by Kyle wouldn’t go down after rolling around the rim.
“I just got in too big a rush and the ball came off the backboard too hard,” Kyle said.
Autaugaville scored the last six points of the game to put a 30th notch into the Eagles’ victory belt.
“We just got in too deep a hole,” Marshall said. “We had a chance in the fourth quarter. They were rattled, but we just missed too many layups and free throws.”
The outcome sets up a 1A championship game Friday at 4:30 p.m. between Autaugaville and Belgreen.
For Decatur Heritage (20-8) it was the end of a season that few people thought would end at the state tournament in Birmingham.
It was the end of the line for a talented bunch of seniors led by Smith and Zerkle. The rest of the senior class includes Ty Tyson, Lemzel Johnson and Sam Waters.
Kyle led Decatur Heritage with 24 points and nine rebounds. Smith had point 13 and Zerkle had 7.
Stubbs, the Autaugaville big man, had 17 points and seven rebounds.
The stats told the story of this game. Autaugaville shot 49 percent at 23 of 47. Decatur Heritage hit just 17 of 45 for 38 percent. The advantage in the paint went to Autaugaville at 36 points to 20.
Numbers that hurt Decatur Heritage were 23 turnovers and hitting just eight of 16 free throws. Autaugaville won the rebound battle, 36-28.
“It didn’t go like we wanted, but it was a blessing to be here,” Marshall said.
