TRINITY — The Decatur Heritage Eagles, a football team that features an offense that averages scoring nearly 40 points a game, turned to its defense Friday night.
The result was a 20-2 victory over Donoho at West Morgan Field. The Eagles advance to the Class 1A quarterfinals.
Decatur Heritage travels to Florence on Friday to play defending Class 1A state champion Mars Hill Bible (12-0).
“That was a heck of a football game,” Decatur Heritage head coach Steve Meek said. “It was unbelievable. Our defense shut out an offense that had been running up and down the field on teams all season.”
It was defense from start to finish for Decatur Heritage. The game’s first play from scrimmage saw Decatur Heritage’s Tyler Founds intercept a pass.
The last play of the game saw Decatur Heritage defensive lineman Lemzel Johnson scoop up a fumble around the Donoho 10 and carry it into the end zone for a touchdown.
The final score was a lot different from the last meeting between these two teams in 2014. That game went to the Falcons, 65-0, in the first round of the playoffs.
The first half was a defensive struggle that saw a combined seven punts and two turnovers. Decatur Heritage led 7-0 at halftime. The touchdown came on a 37-yard pass from sophomore quarterback Brayden Kyle to sophomore receiver Alex Malone.
The third quarter started out with the teams exchanging punts. Then Decatur Heritage put together the best scoring drive of the night. The Eagles went 75 yards in 11 plays with senior quarterback Hank Davis scoring on a 15-yard run. The 5:58 drive put the Eagles up 14-0 with 2:03 left in the quarter.
Donoho’s offense came alive in the fourth quarter. The Falcons drove from their 43 to the Decatur Heritage 2 and faced third and goal. Quarterback Norman Hopkins flipped a pass across the line of scrimmage to what looked like a wide open receiver. Just as the ball arrived, Decatur Heritage’s Jackson Kyle delivered a lick that separated the receiver from the ball.
“We were in man coverage, and I saw the other receiver open and decided to hit him no matter what,” Kyle said.
The Falcons tried to score with a running play on fourth down. Founds stopped Rod Elston a yard short of the end zone.
“I saw him coming and knew I had to make a stop,” Founds said.
Decatur Heritage ran two plays before Donoho made a tackle in the end zone for a safety with 7:26 left to play to make it 14-2. Following the free kick, Donoho had possession at the Decatur Heritage 49.
“That’s when I really got worried,” Meek said. “It was still a two-score lead, but there was plenty of time for something to happen.”
Donoho got as far as the Decatur Heritage 24. On fourth-and-seven, the defense stood tall again. Baker Wilson, Justin Densmore and Johnson teamed up to sack Hopkins for a 12-yard loss.
After a Decatur Heritage punt, the Falcons got the ball back at their 2 with 1:19 to play. Five plays later, Johnson closed it out with his scoop and score that ran out the clock.
The 12th win ties a Decatur Heritage school record for most wins in a season, set by the 2015 team, which advanced to the semifinals.
