It seems like for every sports team, there’s that one opponent that defines success.
For Decatur Heritage baseball, it’s Westbrook Christian out of the Gadsden area.
Since Decatur Heritage made the move up to Class 2A in 2019, Westbrook Christian is two for two vs. the Eagles in the state playoffs.
That streak will be on the line next Friday when the teams meet again in the Class 2A quarterfinals. Decatur Heritage (24-8) advanced with a sweep of Section, 11-1 and 9-3. Meanwhile, Westbrook Christian (16-13) swept Sulligent, 6-4 and 8-2.
“We need to come into those games next Friday with a big chip on our shoulder,” Decatur Heritage senior Cole O’Brien said. “We have to do whatever it takes to break that streak. I hope the third time's a charm for us.”
Both previous meetings were played at Decatur Heritage. It’s going to be the same for round three.
“Westbrook has a great program with a new coach this year, who has kept it going,” Decatur Heritage coach Steve Meek said. “I expect it to be a great series and hope a lot of people come out to watch some great baseball.”
Heritage had to play some comeback baseball to sweep Section. The visiting Lions grabbed the lead in the first inning of both games.
In Game 1, Tyler Founds and Nash Rippen both hit home runs in the bottom of the first inning that gave Decatur Heritage a lead it would not relinquish in the 11-1 win in six innings.
In Game 2, the Eagles and Lions were tied 3-3 after four innings. Decatur Heritage scored five runs in the top of the sixth. Freshman Parker Sparkman doubled in two runs. O’Brien’s home run brought in two more runs.
Sparkman went a combined 6-for-6 at the plate with a double, four RBIs and four runs scored. He was also the winning pitcher in Game 2 after striking out nine in five innings while allowing two earned runs.
O’Brien was a combined 2-for-8 with a triple in addition to his home run. He drove in five runs. In the first inning of Game 2, O’Brien kept a Section rally to just one run when he threw out a runner from his centerfield position on a laser throw to home.
“Hitting the home run is always pretty special,” O’Brien said. “Throwing out the runner at home feels great, too, because it gets everybody charged up.”
O’Brien was also pumped up in the first inning of Game 1. He was on the mound and gave up a double off the fence to Section’s lead-off hitter. A bunt single moved the runner to third. A groundout led to the first run of the night for Section.
That’s when Heritage answered with the home runs from Founds and Rippen to take control of the game.
O’Brien gave up just two hits in six innings in Game 1 with nine strikeouts and one walk.
“I’m glad we had to play two games where we had to come back,” Meek said. “We needed to play games like that to gain some confidence. We’ll need to win those kinds of games to keep moving forward.”
