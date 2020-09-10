Steve Meek admits to being an old-school coach.
In an era when the majority of teams are looking to spread the formation out and throw the ball, the Decatur Heritage head coach likes a balance between the run and pass.
After nine seasons as the head coach of a Class 1A program bred to run the ball, Meek seems to be trying to balance the passing numbers in just one season.
On Aug. 27 at Class 3A Colbert Heights, Decatur Heritage junior quarterback Brayden Kyle threw 54 passes. He completed 23 for 373 yards and three touchdowns in the 35-27 loss.
“The only reason we threw the ball that many times was we were behind all night,” Meek said. “We almost came back. We had the ball on their 20 with 35 seconds left.”
The ball is being thrown so much at Decatur Heritage that the geese that follow a flight path over the Eagles' practice field in the early evenings should keep their heads on a swivel.
“I knew Coach Meek said he was going to open up the playbook this season, but I didn’t really expect this,” receiver Alex Malone said.
The Eagles have a variety of formations that include as many as four wide receivers at times. Meek said he’s even pondered formations with no running backs.
“You have to go with what you do well,” Meek said. “We have a quarterback who can chunk it and a lot of talented receivers.”
Decatur Heritage (1-2) is ranked No. 7 in the state in Class 1A. The record is deceiving. One of the losses is an official forfeit to Falkville in the opening week of the season because of a quarantine situation involving Decatur Heritage players. Then there was the loss to 3A Colbert Heights.
The Eagles got off to a great start in region play last week’s 40-14 win at Phillips. Malone ran the opening kickoff back 65 yards for a touchdown. Tyler Founds returned Phillips’ first punt 80 yards for another touchdown.
It was 34-0 after one quarter and Meek pulled in the reins on his offense for the rest of the evening. Kyle completed six of eight attempts for 103 yards and two touchdowns in about 18 minutes of playing time.
Season numbers through two games have Kyle at 29-of-62 for 476 yards and five touchdowns. Eight players have caught passes, led by Maddux Terry with nine for 171 yards. Malone has seven for 171 yards and four touchdowns. Founds has five for 81 yards. Sean Zerkle has five for 47 yards and one touchdown in one game.
Kyle leads the team in rushing with 14 carries for 104 yards and two touchdowns.
“You have to give credit to our offensive line,” Kyle said. “They didn’t have a lot of experience coming into the season, but they have come a long way. I haven’t been sacked once.”
This is all quite a change from last year. Decatur Heritage (12-1) advanced to the quarterfinals of the state playoffs featuring an offense that pounded opposing defenses with the run and used the pass as more or less a surprise element.
The loss of 15 seniors on that team dictated a change in personnel and offensive philosophy for this season.
“I still believe in running the ball,” Meek said. “We still have to run the ball or the defense will put six or seven in pass coverage. Then you really have to thread a needle to complete a pass. You have to be balanced to keep the defense honest.
“Really, passing the ball fits our offensive line better. When you are small and quick, pass blocking is easier than trying to blow people off the ball.”
The change was helped when Dylan Mussleman asked to be a volunteer coach. Mussleman had been the passing game coordinator at Class 4A St. John Paul II in Huntsville.
After Mussleman joined the Eagles, two of his former players, Zerkle and Jack Slyman, transferred. Zerkle was an All-State selection last season after leading the state with 80 catches for 1,720 yards and 25 touchdowns.
“When I got here I was surprised at how much talent was here for a 1A school,” Zerkle said. “I went from playing on a team where I was the only receiver to a team with a lot of really good receivers. That makes it difficult for defenses. So far it’s been a lot of fun.”
Having Zerkle on board has made an impact at both practice and in games.
“I’ve learned a lot from just watching him at practice,” Terry said. “I like the way he reads the defense and runs his routes. Every day he works to get better.”
So far this season the Eagles have been road warriors. The first game at Falkville was not played. The next game was to be Colbert Heights at Decatur Heritage’s home away from home at West Morgan. The storms forecast for that Friday forced most schools to move the games up to Thursday. West Morgan’s field wasn’t available. So the game was moved to Thursday night at Colbert Heights.
Decatur Heritage was at Phillips last week, plays at Vina on Friday and next week travels to Shoals Christian. The Eagles won’t play their first home game until Sept. 25. That’s homecoming vs. Woodville.
“The good thing is that four of our last five games will be home games,” Meek said. “That should be a lot of fun.”
