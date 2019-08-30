TRINITY — Decatur Heritage generated points from big plays on offense and defense to beat Sumiton Christian 42-6 on Friday.
Stratton Orr rushed for 77 yards and two touchdowns to lead the Eagles' offense. Colton Keith added 67 yards with 66 of them and a touchdown coming in the first half. Sam Waters had a touchdown run and returned an interception for points.
Michael Cheng led DHCA (2-0) on defense with two interceptions. One set up an Orr scoring run, and he returned his second one on the ensuing Sumiton drive for a touchdown. Tyler Founds also picked off a Sumiton pass.
Orr did not hesitate to point to a key factor in the win.
"Our offensive line," Orr said. "They blocked really well. When they're blocking, everything else looks good."
Cheng agreed.
"We would have negative yards without them," Cheng added.
Jordon Robertson threw a 9-yard touchdown to J.C. Sheffield for Sumiton Christian's points. Nicholas Harris and Michael Vann each recovered a fumble. Elijah Moon had an interception.
"I didn't think we played all that good tonight," DHCA coach Steve Meek said of his team. The Eagles had three turnovers and committed several holding penalties. "But (42-6) we'll take that any time. We won big but we made enough mistakes that we need to fix them."
DHCA held Sumiton Christian to 53 total yards and no points through three quarters and 0 net yards in the third period before mostly sitting the starters in the fourth quarter.
"They played lights out," Orr said. "They played their hearts out."
"The D-line really stepped up," Cheng said.
DHCA will open Class 1A, Region 7 play by hosting Valley Head on Friday. Sumiton Christian (0-2) will open its Class 2A, Region 5 schedule at Sulligent.
