MONTGOMERY — Decatur Heritage quarterback Brayden Kyle is now a two-time Class 1A Back of the Year.
Kyle received the honor for the 2021 season today at the Mr. Football banquet in Montgomery. He was chosen by a poll of members of the Alabama Sports Writers Association.
It was a senior year to remember for Kyle. He accounted for 70 touchdowns and 4,405 yards. He completed 144 of 241 passes for 39 touchdowns and 2,855 yards. He rushed 105 times for 1,550 yards and 31 touchdowns.
Decatur Heritage Christian Academy finished 10-3 and advanced to the third round of the state playoffs.
Kyle was named The Daily’s Class 1A-4A Player of the Year in December for a second consecutive season.
