Back in the summer when Brayden Kyle got a reply on Instagram from his new offensive coordinator, the Decatur Heritage quarterback knew the 2020 season was going to be special.
“It said ‘I’ve never had a quarterback throw for less than 2,000 yards in a season,’” Kyle said. “I thought that’s right up my alley.”
Dylan Mussleman was the new offensive coordinator who joined head coach Steve Meek’s coaching staff at Decatur Heritage. He came from Saint John Paul II where quarterback Seth Brown had been a Class 4A first-team All-State selection in 2019.
Kyle (6-foot-2, 215 pounds) kept Mussleman’s streak going by throwing for 2,671 yards and 34 touchdowns. He also rushed for 1,004 yards and 19 touchdowns.
“I expected Brayden to have a big year, but probably not that big,” Meek said. “Those numbers are amazing at any level.”
Kyle’s big numbers have earned him The Daily’s Class 1A-4A Player of the Year honor. The junior is the first player from Decatur Heritage to ever receive the award. Earlier this week, he was named the Class 1A first-team All-State quarterback.
East Lawrence’s Bo Culver is The Daily’s 1A-4A Coach of the Year.
Decatur Heritage (9-3) advanced to the second round of the Class 1A state playoffs. Decatur Heritage lost to Pickens County in the second round. Pickens County then advanced to the Class 1A finals before falling to state champion Linden.
For two seasons, Kyle had been the third-string quarterback behind two teammates who were two grades ahead of him. During his sophomore season he showed some flashes of his passing talent. That was one reason why Meek decided to change the offense from a pound and ground attack to an air attack.
The transition went so smooth under Mussleman’s direction that Meek turned the play calling duties over to him.
“That was so awesome for Coach Meek to bring in Coach Mussleman and turn the play calling over to him,” Kyle said. “Not a lot of coaches would have done that.”
Soon after Mussleman made the move, Sean Zerkle, who was an All-State receiver at SJPII, followed him to Decatur Heritage.
“I didn’t know Sean was coming until he got here,” Kyle said. “I’m glad he did. That made us even better.”
The season got off to a rough start for Decatur Heritage. The Eagles had to forfeit the season opener to Falkville due to COVID-19 protocols. They lost the game the following week at Class 3A Colbert Heights, 35-27.
The Eagles then won their next nine games in impressive fashion. Kyle threw for four touchdowns in a 53-8 win over Vina. He had five touchdown passes in a 47-20 win over Waterloo and five more in a 46-16 thumping of Cherokee. Because so many of the wins were blowouts, Kyle rarely played in the second half.
Decatur Heritage outscored opponents 485-277. The Eagles ranked fourth in all classifications in points per game (41.1), second in all classifications for passing yards (284.1 yards) and seventh in all classifications for total offense (423.1 yards).
Zerkle caught 42 passes for 930 yards and 12 touchdowns on his way to being a Class 1A first-team All-State selection. Maddux Terry grabbed 32 for 676 yards and six touchdowns. Alex Malone had 24 catches for 576 yards and 11 touchdowns.
“Brayden has a good combination of skills and the grit to go with it,” Meek said. “He’s just a great athlete who knows how to win.”
Kyle is hungry for more. He’s worked with Riley Adcock and now Ben Neill with QB Country. He hopes colleges are allowed to have camps this summer. He wants to attend with the idea of improving his game for his senior season, but also to improve his chance of playing at the next level.
“You have to do a lot of camps to get your name out there when you come from a small school,” Kyle said.
Before any opportunities at the next level come along, Kyle wants to lead the Eagles deeper into the playoffs.
“Our team knows it takes hard work to be successful,” Kyle said. “We have to believe in ourselves and trust the program. If we do that, we can go a long way.”
