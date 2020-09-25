The homecoming football game is usually a special event for any high school.
This season for Decatur Heritage (3-2) it has even more meaning.
Tonight’s homecoming game with Woodville (2-3) is also Decatur Heritage’s first home game of the season.
“We’ve spent a lot of time on the road so far this season,” junior Tyler Founds said. “It’s good to finally have a home game.”
It wasn’t meant to be like that. When the schedule was originally set, the first five games were a little unbalanced with four road games and one “home” game to be played at West Morgan. Colbert Heights was the opponent for the home game to be played at West Morgan on Aug. 27, but then a prediction of heavy rain on that date forced a change in plans.
“West Morgan had a junior game scheduled on that Thursday,” Decatur Heritage head coach Steve Meek said. “So we couldn’t move our game back one day. That’s one of the problems of not having a real home field.
“We didn’t want to play Friday during a flood. Rather than lose the game we moved it to Colbert Heights. They were kind enough to split the gate us.”
Class 3A Colbert Heights used home field to its advantage and beat 1A Decatur Heritage, 35-27. The next three weeks saw Decatur Heritage travel west on long bus rides to play region opponents Phillips, Vina and Shoals Christian.
The rides home have been fun after beating Phillips, 40-14, Vina, 53-8, and Shoals Christian, 61-18. Despite two losses, with the other loss being a COVID-19 forfeit to 2A Falkville, Decatur Heritage is ranked No. 7 in the state in Class 1A
“Since both Austin and Decatur both have byes this week, we’re the only game in town,” Founds said. “I hope a lot of people will come out to watch. We want to put on a good show for them.”
Decatur Heritage football has turned into a high-flying aerial circus this season. In four games, junior quarterback Brayden Kyle has completed 45 of 83 passes for 917 yards and 11 touchdowns. He’s also rushed for 262 yards and seven touchdowns.
Kyle has done a good job of spreading the ball around. Maddux Terry has 12 catches for 247 yards and one touchdown. Sean Zirkle has 11 for 198 yards and two scores. Alex Malone has caught nine for 234 yards and six touchdowns. Founds has grabbed nine passes for 257 yards and three scores.
“Alex is the deep threat and Sean works the middle,” Founds said. “Maddux and I just look for ways to get open. It’s been a lot of fun. There’s always somebody open and Brayden does a good job of finding whoever it is.”
Having a key role on offense is a new experience for Founds. The 6-foot-1, 165-pound receiver is known more for his defensive skills. Last year he was an All-State selection after grabbing six interceptions in just nine games. He had four interceptions as a freshman in 2018. He already has two this season.
“I love playing on both sides of the ball, but defense is probably my favorite,” Founds said. “Practice is a lot of fun with our one-on-one challenges. Alex and Sean push me each day to get better. Not many 1A schools have the weapons like we do.”
Meek said from the first day he saw Founds on the football field he realized the Eagles had a special talent.
“Tyler is a hard worker and studies the game,” Meek said, “but he also has an amazing ability to make big plays on defense. He’s a ball hawk.”
Founds’ goal is to be the first player from Decatur Heritage to ever sign a college football scholarship. Troy along with some other schools have already shown interest.
“I have no doubts that he’ll be a really good college football player for somebody,” Meek said.
