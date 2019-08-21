Decatur Heritage football is looking to make it six playoff appearances in a row this season. Last year, the Eagles went 7-4 and were eliminated in the first round by Spring Garden. Decatur Heritage has won more than five games in each of the last five seasons.
Head coach Steve Meek’s record since taking over in 2011 is 55-35. This year’s team will feature an abundance of experience with 16 seniors.
One of those seniors, Cole Garner, is in his third year with the team after missing his sophomore season with a broken wrist. Garner will be used at wide receiver and defensive back this season.
Garner spoke with Decatur Daily sports writer Matthew Speakman about the program, last season and his go-to song before a game:
Question: Why do you think Decatur Heritage has had so much success since Meek took over?
Answer: “He’s just a really good coach. He leads us really well and keeps us focused on the right things. He makes sure we give the glory to God instead of to ourselves. He just keeps us focused and going in the right direction.”
Question: What were your feelings about last season?
Answer: “I was sad that it ended so soon. I think we did well as a team. It’s sad to see the seniors go as well.”
Question: What have you guys done as a team to prepare for this year?
Answer: “We went to several camps like 7-on-7 camps. We also worked out all summer and ran routes a lot.”
Question: What song do you play to get ready for a game?
Answer: “A few years ago we had a senior named Garrett Buckner who would listen to ‘I’m The One’ before every baseball game in the playoffs. We got second in the state that year. So, ‘I’m The One’ is usually a pretty big one for me.”
Question: What’s the best movie you saw this summer?
Answer: "I didn’t really see that many in the past year. I really liked ‘Spider-Man: Far From Home.’ That was really good. I like Marvel. I like Spider-Man. I just think he’s really witty and funny. It’s fun to see him as a teenager rather than as a mature adult having to live life as an adult. It’s a lot funnier to see him as a kid.”
