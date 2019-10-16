Volleyball teams across the area are squeezing in their final matches and tournament appearances before postseason play starts Oct. 21 with area tournaments. Later that week, regional tournaments begin for the teams that advance, and then it’s on to state.
Decatur Heritage volleyball is preparing like any other team. The Eagles recently had a strong showing at the Falkville Tournament, advancing to the semifinals.
Decatur Heritage is hoping to peak at the right time with the help of its two seniors. One of those is libero Abby Terry. Terry has been a member of the varsity team since she was called up her freshman year.
Terry sat down with Decatur Daily sports writer Matthew Speakman to answer five questions about her season and her future plans:
Question: What’s this season been like in your eyes?
Answer: “It’s been kind of rough since we lost our two seniors that played all the way around last year. They were two really good seniors. This year has been kind of a rebuilding year. I think we’ve done pretty good with what we’ve had. I think we can make it pretty far if we just stay together as a team.”
Question: What’s the role you’ve taken off the court with your younger teammates?
Answer: “I’ve just tried to keep them out of their heads and give them encouragement. I try to make them feel welcomed. I don’t want them to worry if they mess up.”
Question: How do you deal with the win-or-go-home aspect of the postseason?
Answer: “I try to put everything on the court. I’ve been telling them that it’s my last season, and that I want everybody to play their hardest. If you mess up, it’s OK, because we all mess up at some point. I just want them to give their all while I’m here.”
Question: What are your plans after high school?
Answer: “I’m thinking about going to UNA for nursing. I like the medical field and everything that goes on with that. I wanted to be a veterinarian for a long time. Then, I kind of fell toward nursing and everything you get to do with it.”
Question: What’s the best place you’ve ever visited?
Answer: “I went to Capri in Italy. I was there for about a week and a half. People are different. It’s a lot different from the United States and especially Alabama. It’s nothing like here, but it was just good to see something other than what I’m used to.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.