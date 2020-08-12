Being patient is supposed to be a virtue.
Decatur Heritage’s Brayden Kyle just hopes being patient pays off.
For the last two football seasons, Kyle has been part of a three-player rotation at quarterback. There will be no rotation this season. The position belongs to the 6-foot-2, 218-pound Kyle after the other two guys in the rotation — Stratton Orr and Hank Davis — graduated. It’s a big change from the last two years and it promises to be a big change from what Decatur Heritage football fans have seen lately.
“It’s going to be some air raid football with us spreading the ball around the field,” Kyle said. “I’m looking forward to it.”
Even Decatur Heritage head coach Steve Meek admits it is going to be different. With over 35 years in coaching, Meek is comfortable with what has primarily been a run-first offense that uses the pass to keep the defense honest.
“When you have a big arm like Brayden’s, along with the receivers we have, you need to take advantage of it,” Meek said.
The run-oriented offense has worked well for Decatur Heritage in Meek’s nine years as head coach. In the last five years, the Class 1A Eagles have gone 49-13 with two region championships, advanced to the quarterfinal round of the playoffs three times and the semifinals once.
Last year’s team went 12-1 with the loss coming in the quarterfinals to Mars Hill, which advanced to the state championship game.
“This year’s team looks at this season as our challenge to carry on the legacy of success,” Kyle said. “We are working as hard as we can to be the next great team at Decatur Heritage.”
Kyle is the son of Tommy and Heather Kyle. People who know about the family might be a little surprised by the involvement in football. It’s a family known more for basketball.
Brayden’s older brother Jackson was a starting guard on Decatur Heritage’s 2019 state championship team. Brayden was a big part of last year’s team.
Tommy, a former head basketball coach at Decatur Heritage and now a volunteer assistant, is the executive director of Nation of Coaches, which offers a faith-based outreach program for college coaches nationwide. Heather is also part of the Nation of Coaches team.
The family includes Noah Boler, who now plays basketball at Lee University after being the state’s Class 1A Player of the Year in 2019, and GianCarlo Valdez, who after starring at DHCA for two years will be playing in college this fall at Stetson University.
"When I first told my dad I wanted to be a quarterback, he said I can't help you with that, but we'll find somebody that can," Brayden Kyle said.
The Kyle football chapter actually started with Jackson, who was an All-State defensive back for the Eagles last season.
“Back when he was playing junior high football, I was one of the water boys,” Brayden said. “Sometimes while they were practicing, the water boys would throw the football.
“One day the coach (T.J. McGee) said I had pretty good arm and said I should be playing. I did the next year. Our starting quarterback got hurt and I got to start several games. I decided this is what I want to do. I love basketball, but football is my No. 1 sport.”
In the last two years, Kyle has given Decatur Heritage fans a glimpse of what this season may look like with some strong throws. Last November in a playoff game vs. Donoho, the Eagles’ first touchdown came on a 37-yard strike from Kyle to a speedy Alex Malone racing down the field to catch the deep throw.
Malone along with Tyler Founds, Cole O’Brien and Maddux Terry are a talented group of receivers returning for Decatur Heritage. The receiving corps got even stronger this summer with the addition of Sean Zerkle and Jack Slyman, transfers from Saint John Paul II in Huntsville.
Zerkle (6-1, 185) was a Class 4A All-State selection last season after leading the state with 80 catches for 1,716 yards and 25 touchdowns. He also had 11 interceptions on defense.
“I didn’t meet him until this summer,” Kyle said. “It didn’t take me long to see that he’s going to be a good friend to have on the team.”
