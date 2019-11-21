One of the many changes in high school football in the last couple of decades or so is that players can go home after practice and watch film of their next opponent via the internet.
As the undefeated Decatur Heritage football team finished practice Tuesday on the turf field at the Jack Allen Soccer Complex, head coach Steve Meek and his staff kept reminding them to “watch film.”
Meek wants his team 100% prepared for its Class 1A quarterfinal matchup tonight at Mars Hill Bible in Florence. The two days of practice on the turf at Jack Allen was part of getting his team prepared for the turf field at Mars Hill.
“Mars Hill is a really solid, well-coached team,” Meek said. “They don’t make any mistakes that will get them beat.”
The game was originally scheduled for Friday, but the threat of rain has moved the game to tonight.
Some people might think that Meek asking his players to watch film of the Mars Hill football team is like forcing them to watch a horror movie. Mars Hill is a scary football team. The undefeated Panthers are the Class 1A defending state champions. They have won 22-straight games. They average scoring 54.8 points a game and beating opponents by 38.7 points. The defense allows 16.1 points a game.
“We will really have to play our best to have a chance, but that’s the way it should be when you get this far along in the playoffs,” Meek said.
Decatur Heritage’s numbers are pretty strong, too. The Eagles average 38.2 points a game while allowing only 10.6 a game. This is Decatur Heritage’s first trip back to the quarterfinals since 2016 when the Eagles lost to Pickens County, 48-12. Decatur Heritage beat Berry in the 2015 quarterfinals, 32-26.
One area where Mars Hill has a major advantage is size upfront. The Panthers’ offensive line features tackles that are listed at 6-foot-5, 300 pounds and 6-4, 280. The guards are 6-0, 240 and 6-0, 225 with a center at 6-0, 260. The tight end is 6-2, 240. Several of those linemen will also be creating havoc on defense. The team’s roster lists 11 players that weigh over 200 pounds.
The size is perfect for Mars Hill’s Wing-T run-oriented offense. Not many teams in Class 1A can match that kind of size. There may not be many teams in any classification that can match it.
“They are huge,” Decatur Heritage assistant coach Lew Sample said. “We have just one player, Justin Densmore (6-foot-2, 250 pounds), in that size range.”
Going into a game with the opponent holding a size advantage is nothing new for Decatur Heritage. The team’s roster features just six players over 200 pounds. Three of those are quarterback Brayden Kyle (6-2, 218), receiver Baker Wilson (6-2, 226) and running back Tyler Olive (6-1, 230).
Two players who understand the situation are seniors Mason Lentz (6-0, 176) and Garrett Rogers (5-9, 188). Lentz anchors the offensive line at center. Rogers is a defensive end.
“It’s been that way every game this season,” Lentz said. “People may think that 1A football doesn’t have a lot of big players, but it does. We routinely go against guys 60, 80, 100 pounds heavier than we are.”
Lentz said the key to success against a bigger player is being quick and getting low.
“Low man always wins,” Lentz said. “That’s what we have to do.”
Rogers will have to deal with blockers coming from all directions. The Panthers are big on pulling their guards to clean out lanes for the running backs.
“Every play will be a battle,” Rogers said. “You just have to be ready to fight the battle. Sometimes you won’t win the battle, but you have to be ready for the next battle. Hopefully, we can win enough of those battles to win the game.”
Quickness in the line may be Decatur Heritage's advantage. It concerns Mars Hill head coach Darrell Higgins.
“The offensive line does a great job of taking advantage of their quickness,” Higgins said. “They know how to block and they play really well as a unit.
“The defense is one of the quickest we’ve ever seen. They don’t give up many big plays and they love to blitz.”
Lentz and Rogers are part of a senior class of 15 that has Decatur Heritage one win away from making its second ever trip to the playoff semifinals.
"It's been an amazing season," Lentz said. "We just want to keep it going."
