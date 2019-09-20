If Steve Meek were handing out report cards this week, the Decatur Heritage head coach would give his team a “solid B.”
The Eagles are undefeated after four games, ranked No. 9 in Class 1A and coming off a big Region 7 win last Friday at R.A. Hubbard. Tonight, they face another test when Coosa Christian from Gadsden comes calling.
“If I was grading just on effort, I would give our team an A+, no doubt about it,” Meek said. “This team has played some good football, but we’ve still made enough mistakes to lose four or five down the road.”
The 28-20 win at R.A. Hubbard was huge. When the regular season ends in November, that game may turn out to have been for the region championship. A win over Coosa Christian would solidify Decatur Heritage’s hold on the region's top spot.
It’s a big change from a year ago. R.A. Hubbard beat Decatur Heritage, 41-20. Then Coosa Christian smacked the Eagles, 54-42. It was the first time Decatur Heritage had lost back-to-back regular season games since 2014. The Eagles did dig themselves out of the hole to make the playoffs as the No. 4 team out of the region.
During the losing streak, Meek decided it was time for a major change on defense. The defensive alignment went from a four-man front to a 3-3 formation.
“This just fits our personnel better,” Meek said. “We just don’t have enough linemen, and we had a lot of linebacker types that make the 3-3 much better for us.”
Several area teams run the 3-3 alignment. The advantage is a faster defense and the ability to move players around in the formation to confuse offensive blocking schemes. Changing to that formation in the middle of the season is not easy.
“It has taken awhile for us to get comfortable with it,” senior Carter Sample said. “It takes a lot of communication between the line, the linebackers and the defensive backs.”
The results have been good so far. Opponents have scored 47 points, 20 of which came last Friday vs. R.A. Hubbard. The 11.7 points averaged by opponents is greatly improved from last season’s 26.5.
Sample leads the team with 33 tackles. Hank Davis has 26. Decatur Heritage has nine interceptions, including two each from Michael Cheng, Tyler Founds, Maddux Terry and Jackson Kyle.
Coosa Christian (0-3) will bring north some of the key players that scored 54 points on the Eagles last season. There’s running back Dartavious Britton (5-foot-5, 150 pounds) and receiver Evan Delp (6-3, 180).
“Their record is deceiving,” Meek said. “They’ve lost to some really good teams.”
Coosa Christian has loses to Appalachian (49-13), Westbrook Christian (50-24) and R.A. Hubbard (29-20). Those three teams are a combined 11-1.
If the Decatur Heritage defense can at least slow down Coosa Christian’s offense, the Eagles should have a chance. Decatur Heritage’s offense is averaging 38 points a game. It’s been a little more run-oriented this season with Colton Keith leading the way with 480 yards and eight touchdowns on 54 carries.
Quarterback Stratton Orr has completed 17 of 28 passes for 228 yards and two touchdowns. He has rushed for 147 yards and one touchdown on 20 carries. Davis has 21 carries for 147 yards and four touchdowns.
“Our offensive line has done an amazing job,” Orr said. “Last week (against R.A. Hubbard) they held their own against a really big defensive front and allowed us to make some plays.
"Our offense is improved this year because we have so many experienced players returning. Still, we have a lot of areas where we can improve.”
