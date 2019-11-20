The Alabama High School Football Historical Society website is an amazing place to visit.
It’s easy to spend hours at ahsfhs.org searching through information on any high school program past or present in the state.
For example, if your Uncle Don played for Anniston in 1943, you can see that his team went 6-1-1 while allowing an average of just 1.3 points a game.
During the season, the website offers a power rating created by a computer program for each team. The power ratings are then used to make predictions on games each week.
The prediction for Friday’s Class 1A quarterfinal game between Decatur Heritage (12-0) at Mars Hill (12-0) has the home team a 19-point favorite. That's a shocking point spread for a game between two undefeated teams.
It’s the second time Decatur Heritage has been an underdog this season. On Oct. 4, the Eagles were a one-point underdog at Class 3A Colbert Heights and won 26-20.
Last week’s second-round playoff game with Donoho visiting Decatur Heritage was rated a toss-up. Decatur Heritage won 20-2 after leading 7-0 at halftime. Coach Steve Meek’s team really seemed in control of the game right from the start.
So why is Decatur Heritage nearly a three-touchdown underdog?
Start with the fact that Mars Hill is the defending Class 1A state champion. The Panthers have won their last 22 in a row. No team has challenged them this season. Their last loss came in 2018. It was a close one, 36-35, to Class 4A Brooks.
This is just the sixth season for the football program at Mars Hill. After four seasons in Class 2A, they dropped to 1A for the last two seasons and have made the most of it. The last 1A school to beat Mars Hill was Cherokee, 21-14, in 2017. It's expected that Mars Hill will return to 2A starting next fall.
There are four common opponents this season — Woodville, Phillips Bear Creek, Shoals Christian and Vina. Decatur Heritage won those four games by a combined score of 186-29. Mars Hill beat those same four teams by a combined score of 264-21.
Probably all that comparing scores really shows is that some teams like to start taking a knee sooner than other teams.
The success of the football program at Mars Hill has led to an upgrade in athletic facilities at the school. What was once a field on campus just for soccer is now a stadium with a turf field.
Friday’s game will be the first meeting between the high schools on the football field. That seems a bit odd since the schools have so much in common. Both are faith-based. Both had a rich tradition in other sports like basketball, baseball, soccer and softball before football came along and hit it big.
Maybe this playoff game will be the spark to a new football rivalry in north Alabama. Maybe after fans from Decatur travel to Florence and see the Mars Hill football facilities up close, the upgrade of athletic facilities at Decatur Heritage will soon include football.
It never hurts to have a rival setting as an example for how high a program can soar.
