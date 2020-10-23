TRINITY — Decatur Heritage quarterback Brayden Kyle took a knee on three consecutive plays to close out the Eagles’ regular season finale Thursday night against visiting Hackleburg.
That was about the only time that Hackleburg was able to stop Kyle and the Eagles' first-team offense in Decatur Heritage’s 45-30 victory at West Morgan High.
The Eagles (8-2 overall, 7-0 Region 8) closed out Class 1A Region 8 play much the same way they did the rest of region play. It began with Kyle and the offense piling up big numbers, and the first-team Decatur Heritage defense was nearly as dominant in a game that was not as close as the final score indicates.
Kyle put up big numbers with 186 yards and four touchdowns on the ground and 279 passing yards with a pair of long scoring tosses to Sean Zerkle. Kyle completed 16 passes in 23 attempts but did throw one interception. Zerkle had 246 receiving yards on eight receptions and also had an interception on defense.
A bad snap led to a turnover on the Eagles’ opening possession, but Kyle had touchdown runs of 53 and 67 yards by the time the first quarter ended. Decatur Heritage doubled its advantage by the midway point of the second quarter on touchdown passes of 50 and 47 yards from Kyle to Zerkle.
Hackleburg was able to trim the lead to 28-8 on a seven-yard pass from Daniel Cooper to Joshua Cooper and a 2-point conversion run by Carson Swinney. Decatur Heritage ended the half in style when Kyle weaved into the end zone from 13 yards out to the Eagles a 35-8 advantage at halftime.
Kyle’s 12-yard run gave Decatur Heritage a 42-8 lead with 5:13 left in the third quarter, and Ben Abercrombie added a 31-yard field goal with 8:20 left in the game.
Up until that point, the Eagles defense dominated the Hackleburg offense. Hackleburg managed just 103 yards on 40 plays in the first half and had failed to move the ball consistently early in the second half. However, the Decatur Heritage backups on defense were unable to keep up the production.
Hackleburg (4-5 overall, 4-3 Region 8) scored on a pair of long runs — 70 yards by Swinney and 58 yards by Noah McCarley — and added another score after a Decatur Heritage turnover to make the score respectable.
Decatur Heritage, which won for the eighth consecutive week and finished unbeaten in region play, takes the final week of the regular season off before beginning the playoffs.
