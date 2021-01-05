The honors just keep on coming for Decatur Heritage’s Brayden Kyle.
The Eagles’ quarterback has been named the Class 1A Back of the Year by the Alabama Sports Writers Association.
Kyle was named the Class 1A first-team All-State quarterback on Dec. 23. He was named The Daily’s 1A-4A Player of the Year on Dec. 25 and a finalist for the 1A Back of the Year on Dec. 29.
The junior is the first player from Decatur Heritage to receive each of those honors.
“Wow! That’s a big honor for Brayden and for our football program,” Decatur Heritage head coach Steve Meek said. “I couldn’t be more proud of Brayden. He worked extremely hard to have a big season and boy did he ever.”
In 11 games, Kyle (6-foot-2, 215 pounds) completed 133 of 195 passes for 2,671 yards and 34 touchdowns. He also rushed for 1,004 yards and 19 touchdowns on 85 carries. That’s a combined 3,675 yards and 53 touchdowns in leading the Eagles to an 8-3 record.
Decatur Heritage’s season ended in the second round of the playoffs with a 48-28 loss to Pickens County, which advanced to the state championship game.
Kyle was a finalist along with Millry running back Devontae Causey and Florala quarterback Rashaad Coleman. In 10 games, Causey totaled 2,366 yards and 33 touchdowns. In 10 games, Coleman accounted for a combined 3,047 yards and 45 touchdowns.
Millry lost in the second round of the playoffs. Florala lost in the first round.
Former 1A Back selections include quarterback Brodie Croyle from Westbrook Christian in 1999, who played at Alabama and in the NFL, and quarterback Chris Smelley from American Christian in 2005, who played at South Carolina. The 2019 selection, Lanett’s Kristian Story, is a freshman defensive back at Alabama.
Other area players honored in the past include Hazlewood’s Pierre Goode, the state Back of the Year in 1985; Austin’s Asa Martin, Class 6A and state Back of the Year in 2017; West Limestone’s Reed Blankenship, 4A Back of the Year in 2016; Priceville’s Kaleb Barker, 4A Back of the Year in 2015; Tanner’s Chadarius Townsend, 2A Back of the Year in 2015; Athens’ Rob Ezell, 5A Back of the Year in 2006; and West Morgan’s Chauncey Malone, 3A Back of the Year in 2001.
In the past, the awards for back of the year and lineman of the year in each classification have been announced at a banquet in Montgomery. That was not possible this year due to COVID-19 restrictions.
