VINA — Brayden Kyle accounted for more than 350 yards of offense and six touchdowns as Decatur Heritage beat Vina 53-8 in Class 1A, Region 8 play on Friday.
Kyle completed 9 of 12 pass attempts for 302 yards and four touchdowns and carried the ball four times for 60 yards and two more touchdowns.
Tyler Founds had three receptions for 133 yards and two touchdowns, while Alex Malone and Sean Zerkle each had two catches for 70 yards and a touchdown.
Tyler Olive and Paxton Tarver each had one rushing touchdown. Founds and Willis Orr each had an interception on defense.
Decatur Heritage (2-2, 2-0) plays at Shoals Christian next week.
