When it comes to the high school football playoffs, no area school has been more consistent in recent years than Decatur Heritage.
The Eagles (8-2) are in the playoffs for the seventh straight season. They kick it off Friday night at West Morgan against visiting Wadley (3-6).
One reason for the consistency is head coach Steve Meek. He’s led the program for 10 years and has a 75-38 record.
Another factor is Meek’s coaching staff. Lew Sample has coached the linemen for all 10 years. Tracey Lentz, Darren Waldrep and T.J. McGee have been with the program for eight years each. It’s been five years for Tucker Dodd and four years for Will Johnson.
Two of Meek’s former Decatur Heritage players, Zach Armstrong and Grayson Wakefield, have been helping their former coach the past two years.
The newest member of the coaching staff is Dylan Mussleman, who is in his first-year as offensive coordinator.
One of the common threads for this coaching staff is that they are all volunteers. Meek is the only one who teaches at Decatur Heritage.
“They are much more than volunteers,” Meek said. “They are really good men to have around our football program. We could not have the level of success we’ve had without them.”
The coaching staff is compensated by splitting the one supplement the school has for an assistant football coach.
“When you start slicing it up, there might be enough for each of them to buy a tank of gas,” Meek said.
It’s not unusual for football practice at Decatur Heritage to start with Meek being the only coach present. Gradually, the rest of the coaching staff finds its way to the school from their jobs. Sample is an orthodontist. Lentz is a financial planner. McGee teaches in Huntsville.
“The fact that these coaches want to be a part of this and enjoy working with kids makes it even more special,” Meek said. “They give up a lot of family time to be football coaches.”
--
Transition season
This season has been like the last seven for Decatur Heritage with a lot of wins, star performances and high state rankings. It’s also been a season of transition.
Before this season the Eagles were known for having a run-oriented offense. Passing was something that rarely happened outside of desperation or an opportunity to surprise the defense.
This year, Decatur Heritage became a high-flying offense throwing the ball all over the field. Running the ball has been a weapon primarily to keep the defense from expecting the pass every down.
“Sometimes you need a change,” Meek said. “You worry about being stale with what you do. Not that I thought we were to that point.
“I just knew we had a roster full of receivers and a couple of quarterbacks, who could air it out. It was time to rethink our approach.”
That’s where Mussleman, who is 23, entered the pictured. The former Madison Academy defensive back had become a disciple of the Air Raid offense at St. John Paul II in Huntsville under head coach David Lloyd.
The Air Raid offense is a passing scheme popularized at various colleges by Mike Leach, Hal Mumme, Sonny Dykes and Tony Franklin.
St. John Paul II won a combined 17 games in 2018 and 2019 with All-State quarterback Seth Brown (5-foot-5, 140 pounds) throwing the ball.
“I got an email from (Mussleman) last spring,” Meek said. “He said he had admired our program and wanted to see how we did things. He was interested in joining our staff.”
It didn’t take Meek long to discover that Mussleman had the knowledge to lead the change the veteran coach wanted for his offense. It didn’t take Mussleman long to see on film that returning quarterback Brayden Kyle would be perfect for his version of the Air Raid.
“The first time I saw him throw the ball I knew he was special,” Mussleman said. “To me there’s no one in North Alabama who throws the ball better than Brayden.”
Soon after Mussleman joined the staff, Sean Zerkle, an All-State receiver at SJPII last season with 80 catches last season, transferred to Decatur Heritage.
Meek, who had called the offensive plays for the previous nine seasons, turned the play calling over to his new assistant coach who is nearly 40 years his junior.
Decatur Heritage’s season began with a forfeit loss to Falkville. The next game was a 35-27 loss at Class 3A Colbert Heights.
“We had four turnovers and I thought we threw the ball too much,” Meek said. “I was thinking ‘What have we gotten ourselves into?’
“Later when I watched the film, it wasn’t so bad. I saw the mistakes we made and realized that, if we could clean those up, this could work.”
The Eagles won their next eight games while averaging 48 points a game. Kyle threw 27 touchdown passes while completing 95 of 162 for 2,043 yards. The junior quarterback is pretty good running the ball, too. He has 16 touchdowns on 55 rushes for 857 yards. That’s 43 touchdowns and 2,900 yards of total offense.
Zerkle has 30 catches for 691 yards and eight touchdowns. Maddux Terry has 20 catches for 467 yards and four touchdowns. Alex Malone has 19 for 561 and 11 touchdowns.
“The numbers for points and offense aren’t much different from what we have each season,” Meek said. “The big difference is that instead of rushing for 2,000 and passing for 1,000, we are passing for 2,000 and rushing for 1,000.
“Another thing to remember is that I am quick about calling off the dogs. Out of eight games, Brayden has probably played in just half of each game. If he played the whole game, he might have 4,000 yards passing.”
Meek is 100 percent all in for the passing attack. Kyle will be a senior next season. Behind him are three younger quarterbacks learning the finer points of the offense for when their time comes at the controls.
Mussleman juggles coaching with a full-time job in Huntsville while working on his degree in education at Athens State. He hopes the Air Raid offense can bring the Eagles more success.
“I’m really lucky to be at a school with high expectations that has had a lot of success,” Mussleman said. “I hope I can help take the program to the next level.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.