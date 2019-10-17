The phrase “no fly zone” is often used to describe a defensive backfield that shuts down an opponent’s passing game. The Denver Broncos secondary famously adopted the phrase during their Super Bowl run in 2015.
To find the Decatur area’s “no fly zone,” look no further than undefeated Decatur Heritage. The Eagles have 20 interceptions as a team through eight games. That's 2.5 per game.
“It’s devastating for an offense to turn the ball over,” Decatur Heritage coach Steve Meek said. “Coaches are mad, and players are blaming each other. It’s a shot in the arm for our defense when they get to do that. They get to celebrate.”
Creating turnovers has been a huge part of an 8-0 start to the season for Decatur Heritage. In a two-game stretch against Coosa Christian and Shoals Christian, the Eagles intercepted a combined seven passes. They won those games by a combined score of 108-16.
They've been able to do that in close games, too.
Senior Jackson Kyle intercepted a pass last week against Falkville that helped Decatur Heritage win 21-14.
“Turnovers are a huge momentum change for us,” said senior Carter Sample, who has one interception. “It gets the crowd fired up, and that gets our offense going.”
Kyle is second on the team in interceptions with four. Sophomore Tyler Founds sits at the top of Decatur Heritage’s individual leaderboard with five interceptions. Founds recently suffered an ankle injury that will sideline him for multiple weeks.
Junior Maddux Terry has three, and sophomore Nash Rippen and junior Michael Cheng each have two. Four other players, including Sample, have one interception this season.
“We have great athletes back there,” Meek said. “It’s the kids who tagged someone out at home in baseball or the kids who intercepted long passes in basketball. They’re all that kind of athlete.”
Neither Meek nor his players were able to pinpoint the exact reason his team is able to force interceptions in the passing game so often. It’s been a combination of things.
The Eagles have been able to force pressure on opposing quarterbacks, forcing them into bad throws. That’s been a product of a 3-3 stack defense that gives them more options to blitz linebackers.
The secondary players and linebackers have used athleticism to take advantage of the bad throws and turn them into takeaways for their defense.
“It’s helping a lot that our linebackers and linemen get to the quarterback quick to force him to throw it,” Founds said. “Then, we can go up and get the ball. The whole defense works on all cylinders.”
Meek spoke highly of the natural skill of his secondary. Many of them were either freshmen or first-year players last season. With a year under their belt, they’ve felt more comfortable taking risks to make plays on the ball.
Others just have a natural feel for it. Kyle is a point guard for the school’s basketball team playing his first year of organized football since middle school. He’s one of the team’s better defenders who tends to cut off passing lanes.
Kyle’s play on the court has translated to the football field.
“I think a lot of it is instinct,” Kyle said. “I’ve had to work on footwork and knowing coverages. It’s similar to breaking on a pass in basketball. You see it come out of their hands and have to know the angle to cut it off.”
Kyle’s been a welcomed addition to the secondary. He’ll have to play a big part with Founds being out.
Decatur Heritage’s defense has been a total unit that’s helped its offense get more chances at scoring points. With the Eagles eyeing a region title and a deep run in the playoffs, turnovers could continue to be the difference.
“In our playoff experience here, that’s been something that’s determined the wins and losses,” Meek said. “It’s going to be key. If we make an offense turn it over, that’s a potential score that didn’t happen.”
