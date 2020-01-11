One game removed from surpassing the 2,000-career point barrier and becoming the all-time leading scorer in Decatur Heritage girls basketball history, Katie Jones turned in another dominating effort as the Eagles remained unbeaten in area play with a 64-35 win over St. Bernard.
Jones finished with 38 points, seven rebounds and five assists for the Eagles, who controlled the game from the tip.
Decatur Heritage Christian Academy led 22-11 after one quarter and held St. Bernard to just seven second-quarter points in building a 38-18 halftime lead.
Brantleigh Williams had seven points for Decatur Heritage, while Jaime Corry added six points and four rebounds.
Emma Tafazoli led St. Bernard with 14 points. Claire Sanders scored 10.
Decatur Heritage (11-7, 5-0) continues play at Hatton on Tuesday.
Decatur Heritage boys 66, St. Bernard 30: The Eagles continued to roll through Class 1A competition, improving to 5-0 in area play.
Jordan Burks and Brayden Kyle turned in double-double performances, with Burks finishing with 15 points and 10 rebounds and Kyle adding 12 points and 10 rebounds.
Clay Smith had 11 points and three rebounds, while Jackson Kyle added eight assists.
Heritage put the game out of reach early, outscoring St. Bernard 24-7 in the first quarter and leading 35-15 at halftime.
Due to the threat of severe weather, Decatur Heritage’s scheduled game against St. John Paul II today has been canceled. The Eagles will play at Hatton on Tuesday.
