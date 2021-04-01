For a young man who has grown up in the shadow of older brothers, Brayden Kyle has done pretty well when his opportunity to step in the spotlight came along.
The Decatur Heritage basketball player is The Daily’s Class 1A-4A Player of the Year after leading the Eagles to the Class 1A state tournament semifinals.
This honor comes just three months after Kyle was named The Daily’s 1A-4A football Player of the Year.
The son of Tommy and Heather Kyle is just the third athlete to receive Daily Player of the Year honors twice in the same school year. The Daily started honoring Players of the Year in 1978.
Tanner’s Travis Hines won the same awards Kyle did in the fall of 1996 and spring of 1997.
Lawrence County's Rachael Childress was The Daily’s volleyball Player of the Year in the fall of 2015 and the Class 5A-7A basketball Player of the Year in the spring of 2016.
Participating in two sports in high school is not easy. Competing at a high level worthy of Player of the Year recognition is on another level.
“It’s tough, but I enjoy it. There’s nothing else I had rather be doing,” Kyle said.
In a basketball season with giant questions for Decatur Heritage due to graduation losses and COVID, the Eagles put together a 19-7 record and won the program’s seventh straight area championship. It ended with a loss to eventual Class 1A state champion Autaugaville in the state semifinals.
Kyle (6-foot-2, 225 pounds) averaged a double-double with 22.2 points and 10.5 rebounds as the Eagles’ force in the middle.
“We couldn’t have asked for more from Brayden,” Decatur Heritage head coach Jason Marshall said. “He was the leader of this team that went a lot farther than anybody would have expected.”
Kyle, a junior, said the highlight of the season was just getting back to the state tournament.
“To be honest, I didn’t think that would happen this year, but we came together and made it happen,” Kyle said.
Decatur Heritage won the Class 1A state championship in 2019. Kyle was a freshman on that team and played a little. He shared a bedroom at home with three of that team’s starters — Jackson Kyle, Noah Boler and GianCarlo Valdez.
“They loved to pick on me and still do,” Brayden said. “They still kid me saying they carried me to the state tournament.
“I was glad to go back to state to give me one more than them. I would have liked to get a second state championship ring to hold over their heads.”
Truth is that Brayden did sort of tag along with his three older roommates. There was an AAU experience when he was in the sixth grade that he will always remember. He, Jackson and Boler played on an AAU team out of Huntsville that featured Kira Lewis, who now plays for the NBA’s New Orleans Pelicans, Kobe Brown, who plays for Missouri, and Chandler Leopold, who plays at Auburn.
“I was a chubby kid and didn’t look like I belonged on that team. I looked like a short little chipmunk,” Brayden said. “I remember being in a tournament in Atlanta with some of the best players and teams from around the country.
“We went 0-3, but I got in late in one game and got a rebound. When I saw my name in the box score, I thought it was the greatest thing in the world.”
Changes started happening to Brayden when he was in the seventh grade. He grew taller and slimmed down. He wasn’t chubby anymore. Throwing a football became a big part of his life. He faced the challenge of playing two sports.
“It’s two different uses of your body,” Brayden said. “In football, there’s a lot of stop and start. In basketball, you are constantly moving. It’s a transition from football to basketball. I don’t think I was at my best for basketball until January.”
Even though he’s a star in two sports, Brayden hopes football is his future after high school. He wants to visit as many college football camps as possible this summer. The plan is to make the transition to basketball one more time starting in December.
“We have a lot of work to do for next season,” Brayden said. “We have a lot of young guys coming up. I was glad they got to make the trip to state with us so they could experience the atmosphere. I want them to be hungry so we can go back again.”
