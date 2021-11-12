RAGLAND — Whether it’s throwing or running, Brayden Kyle can do it all, and Friday night he did.
The Decatur Heritage senior quarterback broke the AHSAA record by accounting for 11 touchdowns in the Eagles' 76-60 win over Ragland in the second round of the Class 1A playoffs.
“That’s hard to wrap my head around, honestly,” Kyle said. “I have to give all the glory to God, he gave me the ability to play this game. And I have to thank my teammates. I wouldn’t be here without them.”
Kyle’s final stat line reads like a video game.
He finished with 18 rushes for 348 yards and eight touchdowns and was 11-of-17 passing for 261 yards. His 48 points scored tie for seventh in AHSAA history.
He threw touchdown passes of 34 and 59 yards to Alex Malone and 43 yards to Cole O’Brien. Touchdown passes do not count as points scored for the passer.
“That’s crazy, but a great crazy,” said Decatur Heritage head coach Steve Meek upon hearing of Kyle’s record-breaking stats. “He’s a beast. I mean, there’s not much else you can say.”
The Eagles’ offense was as potent as could be in the first half, scoring on all seven drives. But as crazy as it may sound, given that the Eagles gave up 60 points, it was the defense that came up big.
Heritage forced a punt and three turnovers in the first half, allowing it to build a 49-24 lead by halftime. That 25-point cushion paid dividends in the second half.
“That was huge. It was the difference in the game,” Meek said. “We’re banged up on defense. We’ve got some key guys out. So for them to make those plays, it was a big deal.”
Ragland fought back in the second half. After forcing back-to-back punts, the Purple Devils cut the lead to 11. Decatur Heritage faced a third straight three-and-out when Kyle made possibly his biggest play of the night, breaking tackle after tackle to convert a third-and-long.
“I just knew we couldn’t let them get another stop,” Kyle said. “I had to do whatever it took to get a first down. I’ll lay my body on the line for this team.”
After that it was a wrap. Ragland wouldn’t stop the Eagles again.
Decatur Heritage advanced to the quarterfinals and will host Pickens County. The Tornadoes have been a problem for Heritage, most recently defeating it in the 2020 playoffs. However, the Eagles believe this time can be different.
“They’ve been a thorn in our side, but they’ve been a thorn in everybody’s side,” Meek said. “They’re a great team, but we have Kyle, who’s a special player, and a bunch of guys around him that have grown and turned into special players as well. I think that gives us a chance to pull out this win.”
Kyle's 11 touchdowns accounted for broke the previous record of nine. It was set in 2004 by Victory Christian's Brent Gulledge, tied in 2008 by Hubbertville's Tommy Haley-Ricks and tied again in 2015 by Berry's James Raines.
While a nice achievement, it won’t be on Kyle’s mind next week.
“That’s a nice thing for my record book, but all that matters is winning,” Kyle said. ”We just have to keep rolling.”
