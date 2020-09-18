FLORENCE — Brayden Kyle accounted for five touchdowns, three rushing and two passing, as Decatur Heritage defeated Shoals Christian 61-18 on Friday to give Steve Meek his 70th win in 10 years as Decatur Heritage’s head coach.
Kyle rushed for 110 yards on 7 carries and completed 9 of 10 pass attempts for 156 yards.
Tyler Olive carried the ball six times for 74 yards and a pair of touchdowns, while Tyler Founds and Maddux Terry each had one receiving touchdown.
Cole O’Brien returned an interception 55 yards for a touchdown, and Paxton Tarver also picked off a pass.
Decatur Heritage hosts Woodville next week.
