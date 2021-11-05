Brayden Kyle paced Class 1A No. 4 Decatur Heritage with six touchdowns, four running and three passing, as the Eagles beat Marion County 48-28 on Friday to advance to the second round of the playoffs.
The Eagles (9-2) will play Ragland, winners over Valley Head, next Friday.
Kyle scored on runs of four, 23, 62 and seven yards and passes 41 and 29 yards.
"He had a very slow start tonight," Decatur Heritage Christian Academy coach Steve Meek said. "He threw two picks early. I'm not worried or freaked out about that. I knew we'd get it fixed. We knew we'd get it turned around."
Kyle's confidence remained steady.
"Glory to God," Kyle said. "It was a tough start, but we knew once we started rolling that they couldn't stop us."
Alex Malone caught each of Kyle's touchdown throws. Tyler Founds added a 56-yard run into the end zone. Paxton Tarver recovered an Eagles kickoff to Marion County that set up a touchdown drive.
"All week we just prepared well, had good coaching and executed well," Malone said.
William Atkins led Marion County (7-4) with three touchdown runs. Quarterback Jacob Madison also scored on a run. Landon Morrow converted two 2-point conversions, catching a Madison pass for the first one and he rushed for the second conversion. Dearioh Lipsey and Jake Smith each had an interception.
DHCA led 14-0 with 2:08 left on the first quarter on Kyle's 41-yard pass to Malone.
The Eagles led 21-8 at halftime. Kyle's 23-yard run at the 1:08 mark of the second quarter created the margin.
Marion County stayed within a two-score deficit early in the fourth quarter with Atkin's 12-yard run with 11:06 remaining in the game.
"We knew it was going to be a hard-fought battle," Founds said. "We just knew we had to come in, strap up and battle."
Heritage put the game out of reach with two quick touchdowns. Founds' 56-yard run came with 9:36 left in regulation. The Eagles regained possession on the ensuing kickoff with Tarver's recovery of a short kick at midfield. Kyle's 29-yard pass to Malone with 8:12 to go in the game extended the lead to 48-20.
"Brayden threw the ball around the field, Alex ran some good routes, and we just came together as a team and ultimately got the win," said Bo Solley, who had several key runs to extend drives.
