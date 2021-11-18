Decatur Heritage’s Brayden Kyle has been the talk of the state in high school football circles since last Friday.
That’s what happens when you rush for eight touchdowns, throw for three more and account for 629 yards and 68 points in your team’s 76-60 playoff victory.
Still there’s one number that has been overlooked that is important to Kyle. In the second half when both teams were scoring at a dizzying pace and the numbers were changing on the scoreboard like a pinball game, Kyle made a big play on defense.
“We needed a stop and they put me in at middle linebacker,” Kyle said. “It was an all-out blitz rush and I sacked their quarterback.”
That sack goes down as just another crazy moment in an amazing game. As Decatur Heritage head coach Steve Meek said, “I’m just glad Brayden was on our team that night.”
The game was what you could call a shootout, but it wasn’t a normal high school football shootout. Decatur Heritage led 49-24 at halftime.
“I remember walking off the field at halftime and thinking we’ve scored nearly 50 points in a half,” Kyle said.
Meek didn’t think the 49 points at halftime would be enough.
“I had seen enough film on them to know that they could do some things in the second half that would hurt us,” Meek said.
One thing Ragland did was play defense. The Purple Devils stopped Decatur Heritage on its first two possessions of the third quarter to force two punts.
Ragland also made a big play in the kicking game with a kickoff return for a touchdown. Decatur Heritage countered with two successful onside kick recoveries.
“We kept scoring and they kept scoring. We couldn’t waste away time on the clock. So we just tried to keep the ball away from them,” Meek said.
Kyle said that he was told that in a 60-second span of time on the stadium clock in the fourth quarter there were five touchdowns scored. Three were for Decatur Heritage and two for Ragland.
“When the game ended I was totally gassed,” Kyle said. “It was surreal to think we had scored 76 points. The 11 touchdowns were just ridiculous.”
Being able to walk off the field after rushing for 358 yards on 18 carries and throwing the ball 18 times for 11 completions and 271 yards seems like a sure fire way to be gassed.
Handling the work load may not have happened if Kyle had not changed his summer routine. Instead of playing AAU basketball like he normally does, Kyle devoted his time to getting his body prepared for the physical toll of the football season. Despite all that work, Kyle went into a full body cramp after the 29-27 loss at Colbert Heights on Aug. 26.
“I was stuck to the kitchen floor that night for 2½ hours,” Kyle said. “Every time I tried to move, all my muscles would cramp up. I started to wonder if I would ever get off the floor.
“During the game at Ragland, I could feel my calves starting to tighten up a little. I drank a Liquid IV and tried to stretch while I was on the sideline. On the bus ride home I was able to put the seat in front of me down and stretch out my legs.”
Kyle said he slept until 11 a.m. on Saturday. He then went to visit his aunt who is a masseuse.
“I was pretty sore, but the massage helped a lot,” Kyle said. “I was still sore Monday. By Tuesday I felt like I was back 100 percent.”
Friday’s win has brought a lot of media attention to Decatur Heritage, at least more than a Class 1A program would normally receive.
Before Meek could even step off the field at Ragland, a radio station called wanting an interview. One TV station interviewed Kyle on Saturday. Two more visited the school on Monday. A fourth is scheduled to drop by today.
When the question comes up on how a performance like that could happen Meek has a ready answer.
“He’s a Hoss. When you play in big games like this, you go with your Hoss.”
