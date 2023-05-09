ATHENS — Lindsay Lane baseball coach Charles Morrison doesn’t think his team realizes what they have accomplished.
“This is two straight years to make the final four,” Morrison said. “That’s pretty special. There are a lot of schools that have never made a final four.”
Lindsay Lane is the last area team still alive in the state playoffs. The Lions travel to Vincent in Shelby County today to play in the Class 2A semifinals. Last season, Lindsay Lane advanced to the Class 1A state championship finals before falling to Bayshore Christian.
”I think we are so focused on the next series, the next game and the inning that we really don’t look at the big picture,” Lindsay Lane senior pitcher Ray Anderson said. “We can do that after next week.”
Lindsay Lane was the new kid on the block last season when the Lions roared in the Class 1A finals. After losing eight seniors from last year’s team, the expectations weren’t really high for another playoff run.
“Then we started the season going 3-5,” Morrison said. “I had to talk the seniors off the ledge, but this team has shocked a lot of people by getting better each week. Right now we’re playing our best baseball and at the right time.”
The Lions closed out the regular season winning six of their last seven. That included a 12-2 win over Saint John Paul II, which is still alive in the Class 4A playoffs. The lone loss was to Decatur Heritage, a perennial playoff team, in the final season game.
The Lions are led by five seniors, who have played key roles in the team’s 57-17 record over the last two seasons. There’s left-handed pitcher Ray Anderson, outfielder Max Morrison, shortstop/pitcher Ben Frasier, infielder Seth Mitchell and third baseman/outfielder Jackson Carter.
Anderson and Max Morrison have some eye-popping numbers. Anderson is 12-1. In 77 innings, he’s struck out 157. That’s averaging more than two strikeouts an inning. He’s walked just 13 and has posted a microscopic earned run average at 0.727.
Morrison is hitting .380 with a 1.021 OPS. The leadoff hitter has scored 52 runs and stolen 50 bases. That’s 50 for 50 on stolen base attempts.
“I’ve coached Ray since he was really young,” Charles Morrison said. “He and Max have been best friends and teammates for a long time. It’s been exciting to watch Ray grow into a great pitcher.”
Anderson has started the first game of each of the previous three playoff series. He also threw an inning in relief in last week’s second game win over Donoho.
The playoff numbers for the Northwest Shoals signee are a combined 21 innings with 44 strikeouts. That includes 20 vs. North Sand Mountain. He’s given up just two earned runs while walking four.
Anderson’s fastball sits at 85-95 mph. He hit 88 vs. Donoho. He also throws a slider, curve, change up, four seamers and two seamers.
“There have been games where all I’ve had was my fastball,” Anderson said. “There’s a rise to it that makes it effective.
“There have also been games where it seemed everything was working. Those games are a lot of fun.”
Anderson said one of those games was the 20-strikeout effort vs. North Sand Mountain.
“I stand out there in the outfield watching Ray pitch and he’s just amazing,” Max Morrison said.
Morrison’s teammates can say the same thing about his stolen base streak. What’s the key to stealing 50 bases in 37 games?
“Getting on base,” Max Morrison said. “After that it’s just getting to the next base as fast as I can.”
The big seasons from Anderson and Morrison go back to the team’s motto of “Whatever It Takes” that has worked for the last two seasons.
“It’s been a lot of fun these last two seasons,” Charles Morrison said. “We just want to see it last into next week.”
