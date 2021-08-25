Decatur Heritage head football coach Steve Meek missed his team’s season opener last Friday due to COVID.
Meek, 61, is better now and hopes to be with his team Thursday when they play Colbert Heights.
“The plan is to attend practice (Wednesday) and then see how we are,” Meek said. “I was miserable last Friday (when he missed the season-opener at Falkville) and don’t want to go through that again, but I have to get my stamina back. Walking to the mailbox and back is about all I can do. This is rough stuff.”
Meek, who received a vaccine in March, first showed signs of being sick on Aug. 14. He tested positive on Aug. 16 and underwent monoclonal antibody infusion on Aug. 17. Three days later his wife Sandra also tested positive. She had the monoclonal antibody infusion Tuesday.
“When I had it, I was in a room by myself for two hours,” Meek said. “She had it a week later in a room with eight other people. That just shows how much worse it’s gotten in one week. It’s pretty bad.
“When I was getting my infusion, the nurse was talking about how much difference this makes. She said the vaccine keeps you out of the hospital and the infusion gets you back on your feet so much quicker.”
Meek has lost his sense of smell. He has had a bad cough that has made his stomach sore.
“Losing the sense of smell is really strange,” Meek said. “I sure hope it comes back soon.”
Last spring, Meek tested twice for COVID after being exposed. Both tests came back negative.
“I don’t know how I caught it,” Meek said. “I haven’t been around anybody with it that I know of. I wore a mask, but I have let my guard down recently.
“I guess I won’t have to wear a mask after having COVID and getting the infusion, but I will still wear one. I don’t know how much a mask helps, but why not wear one if it might help you or somebody else? I want to be a good example”
One of the hardest things about the ordeal was that Meek had to be away from his football team last week. Decatur Heritage, ranked No. 6 in 1A, opened the season at Falkville, ranked No. 10 in 2A. Falkville won 34-20 after trailing 20-7 at halftime.
“I had two people giving me updates on what was going on,” Meek said. “It was miserable, especially in the second half. They were telling me how Falkville was wearing us down. We had some injuries and then we just fell apart.”
Decatur Heritage (0-1) faces another challenge Thursday when Class 3A Colbert Heights (0-1) visits for the game at West Morgan. Colbert Heights won last year’s meeting, 35-27.
