Bo Mitchell led Decatur Heritage with 17 points as the Eagles held off Madison County 73-63 on Thursday.
Brady Wilson scored 12 points for Decatur Heritage (2-0). Eighth-grader Jordan Davis had 11.
"It's a great coaching staff," Mitchell said. "We as a team are really believing in what they're putting into us."
Brannigan Gamble finished with a game-high 21 points and six 3-pointers for Madison County. Xzavion Tinker and Cam Zapf had 16 apiece.
The Eagles led 23-8 after the first quarter, but the Tigers whittled away at the lead and eventually tied the game at 45-45 as Gamble capped a 7-0 run with a 3-pointer with 2:01 left in the third quarter.
Mitchell responded with a 3 at the 1:45 mark of the third period to spark a 9-0 surge that extended into the fourth quarter. The Eagles maintained the lead from there.
"We really upped the tempo this year," Decatur Heritage coach Jason Marshall said. "We pressed the whole time. Our key right now is depth. We have a lot of depth. Even though they're young, we're rolling them in there now. Once we get in shape, it could be very fun for us."
Seven Eagles players had seven or more points.
Decatur Heritage will host Covenant Christian on Tuesday.
--
Decatur Heritage girls 51, Madison County 36: Genie McGhee led the Eagles (2-0) with 13 points. Bri Tyson added 12, and Alex Jackson had 10.
"We came out very sluggish," Decatur Heritage coach Johnny Jones said. "I'm proud of the girls. They came out with a win, but every day we've got to get a little bit better."
The Eagles trailed 20-17 at halftime but led 28-26 after three quarters. They outscored Madison County 23-10 in the fourth period to take command of the game.
"I feel we played well as a team," McGhee said. "But I feel we could have done better communicating, but overall we did well."
Jaedyn Speights finished with 11 points for Madison County. Kaitlyn Lane chipped in with nine.
Decatur Heritage will play West Point at Fairview on Saturday.
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $12.00 per month.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.