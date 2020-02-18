Quotable
“This hurts. I just wanted to win three more games with my guys. We just couldn’t get it done.”
Decatur Heritage senior GianCarlo Valdez after his team’s 50-47 loss to Pickens County
---
“We enjoy (playing at Wallace). My guys think if they play well here that they will get more time off from school.”
West Limestone coach Justin Taylor after beating Haleyville 54-38 for the Wildcats’ third-straight win at Wallace over the last two years
---
“Lannah is the strongest person I know considering what she has been through. All she does is encourage her teammates. I love her for what she means to this team. She’s the kind of person you always want on your team.”
Priceville’s Jenna Walker on senior teammate Lannah Johnson, who played this season with a torn meniscus after having had several knee surgeries in her career
---
“If you had asked anybody a couple of weeks ago where we would be today, nobody but this team would have thought we would be playing here today.”
West Morgan senior Ashton Owens after the Rebels’ 62-41 loss to Brooks to snap a five-game winning streak
---
Monday’s results
Class 4A girls
Rogers 61, Haleyville 17
Deshler 75, Priceville 64
Class 4A boys
West Limestone 54, Haleyville 38
Brooks 62, West Morgan 41
Class 1A girls
Championship: Mars Hill 66, Phillips 53
Class 1A boys
Championship: Pickens County 50, Decatur Heritage 47
---
Today’s schedule
Class 7A girls
Championship: Spain Park (29-4) vs. Vestavia Hills (23-10), 9 a.m.
Class 7A boys
Championship: Spain Park (20-12) vs. Mountain Brook (30-2), 10:45 a.m.
Class 6A girls
Championship: McAdory (26-7) vs. G.W. Carver (29-5), 12:30 p.m.
Class 6A boys
Championship: Hartselle (26-6) vs. Bessemer City (16-14), 2:15 p.m.
Class 2A girls
Championship: Cold Springs (29-4) vs. Hatton (28-5), 4 p.m.
Class 2A boys
Championship: Red Bay (22-9) vs. Vincent (26-2), 5:45 p.m.
---
Wednesday’s schedule
Class 5A girls
Madison Academy (29-4) vs. West Point (29-5), 9 a.m.
Class 5A boys
Jasper (20-12) vs. Fairfield (26-5), 10:45 a.m.
Class 3A girls
Lauderdale County (28-5) vs. Phil Campbell (20-6), 12:30 p.m.
Class 3A boys
Lauderdale County (24-7) vs. New Hope (22-7), 2:15 p.m.
Class 4A girls
Rogers (26-4) vs. Deshler (22-10), 4 p.m.
Class 4A boys
West Limestone (15-12) vs. Brooks (26-5), 5:45 p.m.
— David Elwell
