Brayden Kyle and Alex Malone are the only seniors on the Decatur Heritage basketball team.
The best of friends will close out their careers tonight battling in Birmingham for the Class 1A state championship.
It promises to be a great matchup vs. Covenant Christian, but will it be more competitive than the contest that first brought Kyle and Malone together?
“It was a summer camp at Decatur Heritage after the sixth grade,” Malone said. “We were in a dribbling contest one day. It came down to me and BK in the finals. That’s the first time I met him.”
The two faced each other while dribbling their basketballs. The first one to lose their dribble lost.
“We both were determined to win,” Kyle said. “We were staring each other down trying to make the other one mess up. It was funny.”
For the record, Kyle got the win that day, but the big winner was Decatur Heritage athletics. Malone transferred to Decatur Heritage for the seventh grade. He and Kyle quickly became the best of friends.
“I have no siblings, so BK has been like a brother to me,” Malone said. “I spend a lot of time at his house with his family.”
The teammates have also spent a lot of time together starring on the basketball court and football field for Decatur Heritage.
Kyle has thrown touchdown passes to Malone on the football field. Malone has thrown passes inside to Kyle for Decatur Heritage baskets on the basketball court.
Tonight they have one last ride together.
“It’s a special honor to get to wear this uniform one more time and represent this school which has meant so much to me and my family,” Kyle said. “It’s an honor to do it in a state championship game with my best friend. I couldn’t think of a better way to go out.”
Not many high school basketball players get to know when they will play their last game. It’s a tournament sport and the only way to know when the last game is coming is to advance all the way to the tournament finals.
“It’s an honor to be in this situation,” Malone said. “It’s exciting to be playing in Birmingham. To be there you have to earn it and we have. I am going to try and soak up every moment of this last game.”
It’s been a season of highs and lows for Decatur Heritage. One of the lows came in January when Malone had to sit out for four weeks with a broken hand.
“That was right when we were trying to figure out what kind of team we were,” Decatur Heritage coach Jason Marshall said. “We really missed Alex. His speed and quickness are big for us.
“Alex is a great slashing guard, who can take the ball to the basket. His quickness lets him play really aggressive on defense. It’s easy for him to bounce around to cover different players.”
Malone has recorded 10 steals in Decatur Heritage’s last three games.
“It was tough sitting out four weeks, but it gave a lot of the younger guys a chance to play,” Malone said. “I don’t know if we would be where we are without the younger guys getting their opportunities.”
Kyle has been a beast inside for the Eagles. In the last three games he’s averaged 14.5 points and 12 rebounds. In the fourth quarter of Heritage’s 42-38 semifinal win over Brantley on Monday, he grabbed seven rebounds, blocked two shots and scored two points.
“Brayden is just a super competitor,” Marshall said. “He gives you everything he’s got. It’s amazing how he can rebound for somebody who’s 6-2.”
