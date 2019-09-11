HUNTSVILLE — Emily Hubbard had 10 digs, 19 assists and four kills as Decatur Heritage beat Westminster Christian 2-1 (24-26, 25-21, 15-5) on Tuesday.
The Eagles closed out the tri-match with a win over East Lawrence.
Against Westminster, Elizabeth Wilson and Katie Jones had seven kills each. Abby Terry had 20 digs and a pair of aces, while Kyleigh Wright added four kills, five digs and an ace. Loryn Miller had 11 digs.
Hubbard had seven digs, nine assists and two aces against East Lawrence. Terry had seven digs and five aces and Wilson had six kills and a pair of blocks.
Decatur Heritage continues play this weekend in the Elkmont Varsity Tournament.
• Hartselle sweeps Cullman: Hailey Holshouser had 11 kills and 11 digs as Hartselle swept Cullman 25-13, 25-20, 25-15.
Lillyanna Cartee had nine kills and 10 digs for the Tigers (17-4), while Grace Leighton added 23 assists and five digs. Tori Hughes had 20 digs and six assists.
• Priceville sweeps Decatur, Lee-Huntsville: The Bulldogs swept Decatur 25-8, 25-8 and Lee 25-12, 25-4 in a match played at Decatur.
Abigail Garrison led Priceville with eight kills against Decatur. Brianna Marquette had five kills, while Hollee Mason added 13 assists. Madalynn Owen had nine digs and three aces and Elizabeth Halbrooks finished with five kills and seven digs.
Marquette had seven kills against Lee. Halbrooks had four kills and five aces, while Mason added 11 assists.
Hayden Cleckler had four aces and six digs.
Priceville (15-9) plays Elkmont and Lindsay Lane on Thursday at Elkmont.
• Danville sweeps West Morgan, Brooks: Danville won a five-set match against West Morgan 25-18, 23-25, 21-25, 25-21, 15-11 before beating Brooks 25-13, 25-13.
West Morgan closed out the match with a 25-22, 22-25, 15-7 win over Brooks.
Savannah Free led Danville with 11 digs, two blocks, 49 assists and four kills against West Morgan. Melissa Pike had 11 kills, 12 digs and a pair of blocks, while Faith Parker added 12 kills and seven digs.
Madison Cartee had 13 kills, three digs and two blocks.
Free had 16 assists, four digs and a pair of aces against Brooks. Parker had four kills and Pike added three kills and two aces.
Maegan Milligan led West Morgan with 22 kills on the day. Morgan Moseley had 14 kills, while Chasity Jenkins added 33 assists and five aces.
West Morgan (15-8) plays at Fairview on Thursday.
