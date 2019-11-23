MADISON – Hailey Holshouser’s only made three-point attempt came when it mattered most on Friday, at the fourth quarter buzzer as Hartselle defeated Class 7A Bob Jones 36-33 in girls basketball.
Holshouser came to life offensively in the fourth quarter, scoring seven of her nine points over the final eight minutes. Masyn Marchbanks finished with a game-high 18 points for the Tigers, while Lillyanna Cartee added five points.
Offense came at a premium early, with Hartselle leading 7-4 after one quarter and 18-13 at the half. Bob Jones outscored the Tigers 12-8 in the third quarter to set the stage for the close finish.
Deja Guinn had 13 points for Bob Jones. Karmyn Knight scored 10.
Mars Hill girls 57, Decatur Heritage 43: Katie Jones had 18 points, eight assists and four rebounds in the loss for Decatur Heritage.
Mars Hill jumped out to a 13-8 lead after one quarter and extended the lead to 34-22 at halftime.
Ellie Metzgar had 12 points for the Eagles (2-2), while Sarah Grace Stubblefield added four points and six rebounds.
Erika Mitchel had 13 points for Mars Hill. Neely Johns scored 12.
Lindsay Lane girls 47, Colbert Heights 42: Madelyn Dizon and Audra Putman combined to score 30 points as Lindsay Lane picked up a win over Class 3A Colbert Heights.
Dizon led the Lions with 16 points and six steals, while Putman added 14 points to go along with six rebounds. Lindsey Murr scored nine points.
Kaylee Jackson scored a game-high 19 in the loss for Colbert Heights. Asya Williams had 12 points.
Tanner girls 48, Tharptown 38: Three players reached double figures in scoring for the Rattlers.
Amiya Redus led Tanner with 14 points, while Shauna Fletcher added 12. Keyera Jeanes scored 10.
Bob Jones boys 69, Hartselle 63: Bob Jones erased an 11-point halftime deficit to get the win.
Hartselle led 33-22 after two quarters but couldn’t hold the lead down the stretch.
Brody Peebles had a game-high 35 points for Hartselle. Tad Sivley scored 17.
Jalen Myers (19), Jadan Coleman (18) and Jalen Jackson (16) all scored in double figures for Bob Jones.
West Morgan boys 65, R.A. Hubbard 55: Ashton Owens had 22 points to lead West Morgan.
Carson Muse added 22 points for the Rebels, who led 25-23 at the half.
Keyondrick Cobb scored 20 for the Chiefs. Trenton Hampton had 11 points.
Tanner boys 62, Tharptown 51: Malik Atkins and JJ Jones combined to scored 28 points for Tanner.
Atkins poured in a game-high 27 points, while Jones added 21.
Dashaun McNabb scored 10.
Lawrence County boys 76, East Lawrence 23: Malik Strickland scored a game-high 21 points as Lawrence County picked up a big win on Thursday.
Ty Hutto and Ben Michael Bennett each had 11 points for the Red Devils, who led 49-16 at halftime.
Peyton Davenport led East Lawrence with eight points.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.