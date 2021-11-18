FRIDAY’S GAME
Pickens County Tornadoes at Decatur Heritage Eagles
Where: Rebel Stadium at West Morgan in Trinity
What: Class 1A third-round playoff game.
Coaches: Steve Meek (86-41) is in his 11th and final season at Decatur Heritage. Michael Williams (41-14) is in his fourth season at Pickens County.
This season: Decatur Heritage (10-2), Pickens County (10-2)
Last meeting: Pickens County beat Decatur Heritage last year, 48-28, in the second round of the playoffs.
The skinny: Decatur Heritage finished the regular season ranked No. 4 in the state in Class 1A. Pickens County finished ranked No. 5 … Decatur Heritage got to the third round with wins over Marion County, 48-28, and Ragland, 76-60. The Eagles are the champion of Region 8. This is Decatur Heritage’s eighth straight playoff appearance. The Eagles are 10-7 overall and 1-2 in third round road games. … Pickens County advanced to the third round with wins over Phillips, 51-21, and Winterboro, 38-16. The Tornadoes are the champion of Region 6. This is Pickens County’s 17th straight trip to the playoffs. They have been in the playoffs 30 times. The Eagles are 50-28 overall with one state championship (2017) and 10-3 in the third round. … This game will be a matchup of two of the best quarterbacks in Class 1A. Decatur Heritage’s Brayden Kyle accounted for 11 touchdowns and 629 yards of total offense in the win over Ragland. Pickens County’s Javion Bell-McCrary accounted for five touchdowns in the win over Winterboro. He threw six touchdown passes in last year’s win over Decatur Heritage. … Decatur Heritage has scored 513 points (42.8 ppg) and given up 233 points (19.4 ppg). Pickens County has scored 378 points (31.5 ppg) and allowed 186 points (15.5 ppg). … The winner advances to play the Woodland (5-7) at Wadley (11-1) winner.
The Daily picks: Decatur Heritage
