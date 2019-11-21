TONIGHT’S GAME
Decatur Heritage Eagles at Mars Hill Panthers
Where: Mars Hill Bible Stadium in Florence
What: Class 1A quarterfinal playoff game
Coaches: Steve Meek (67-35) is in his ninth season at Decatur Heritage, Darrell Higgins (33-15) is in his fourth season at Mars Hill
This season: Decatur Heritage (12-0), Mars Hill (12-0)
Last meeting: This is the first meeting between the schools.
Radio: 97.1-FM
What’s next: The winner advances to the semifinals to play the winner of Pickens County (10-2) at Spring Garden (11-1)
The skinny: Decatur Heritage, the Region 7 champion, advanced with a 20-2 win over Donoho. Decatur Heritage averages 38.2 points a game while allowing 10.6 a game. This is the Eagles’ sixth consecutive trip to the playoffs. They are 1-1 all-time in quarterfinal round games. … Quarterbacks Stratton Orr, Braden Kyle and Hank Davis have combined for 1,485 yards passing and 19 touchdowns. Davis has rushed for 445 yards and nine touchdowns on just 53 carries. … Colton Keith leads the rushing attack with 1,218 yards and 17 touchdowns on 137 carries. In three seasons, the senior has rushed for 3,808 yards and 39 touchdowns. … Receivers Alex Malone and Baker Wilson both have 16 catches and have scored seven touchdowns. Malone has 438 yards receiving and Wilson has 400 yards. … Carter Sample leads the defense with 118 tackles. Hank Davis has 108. Tyler Founds leads the team with six interceptions. Jackson Kyle has five. The team has 25 interceptions by 11 different players. … Mars Hill is the defending Class 1A state champion. The Panthers have won 22 straight and 26 of their last 27 games over the last two seasons. They average 54.8 points a game and average winning by 38.7 points, which is second in the state to Fyffe (40.6). … Mars Hill advanced with a 59-34 win over South Lamar. The Panthers had 494 yards of total offense, including 298 yards rushing on 50 attempts. South Lamar was held to minus-23 yards rushing on 15 carries. … For the season, Peyton Higgins has 1,324 yards rushing and 20 touchdowns. Justus McDaniel has 1,053 yards rushing and 23 touchdowns. Quarterback Griffin Hanson, who is an eighth grader, has completed 54 of 84 passes for 1,427 yards and 17 touchdowns. Leading receiver Walker White has 18 receptions for 603 yards and seven touchdowns.
The Daily picks: Mars Hill
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.