Summer Sims signed Tuesday to play softball at Calhoun Community College.
The Decatur Heritage player hit .366 during her senior season for head coach Scottie Hubbard. She has played on the Decatur Heritage varsity since the eighth grade.
Sims is the 10th member of her senior class to sign to play their sport on the college level. That includes athletes in football, basketball, baseball, softball and track and field.
