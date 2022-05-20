JACKSONVILLE — If Decatur Heritage’s baseball game Thursday had instead been a Hollywood movie, Steve Meek would have ended his coaching career carrying home a state championship trophy.
There would have been some dramatic music playing as Meek stepped off the field for the final time.
Unfortunately for Decatur Heritage, it was a baseball game that saw G.W. Long finish a sweep of Decatur Heritage in the Class 2A state championship series.
G.W. Long won the series clincher 8-1 after winning Game 1 on Wednesday, 7-6, in nine innings. The Rebels scored three runs in the first inning at Jacksonville State and never looked back.
Pitcher Blayne McDaniel was named the 2A Most Valuable Player after striking out 12 in seven innings with no walks. Decatur Heritage could muster just four hits.
The Rebels claimed their 17th state championship and fifth since 2013.
“The game didn’t start out like we wanted it to,” Meek said. “Give credit to their pitcher. He made us look like we had never seen a lefty.
“They forced the issue and we just never could seem to get out of our own way. We just couldn’t get the job won.”
Decatur Heritage’s defense was the Eagles’ undoing. They made five errors that accounted for five unearned runs.
G.W. Long had the leadoff hitter reach base four times in the six innings they batted. The first three batters in the game all reached and all scored. The Rebels had just one 1-2-3 inning.
“I’m still proud to have been coaching these young men,” Meek said. “I would have still been proud of them if we had got beat last week or in round two or three. They love to compete, and that’s what we love.”
Several of the Decatur Heritage baseball players also play football. For them, Meek is the only head coach they have known in high school.
“Playing for Coach Meek has been a great experience,” senior catcher Nash Rippen said. “I’ll probably never play for someone like him again.”
Senior first baseman Tyler Olive has gone through five surgeries through his athletic career at DHCA. It was a struggle for him to play baseball this season after shoulder surgery, but he wanted one more season under Meek.
“He’s like a second dad to me,” Olive said. “It’s great to know that I can always call him for anything.”
In his 11 seasons at Decatur Heritage, Meek has coached 11 baseball teams to the playoffs and eight football teams to the playoffs. The 2016 baseball team won the Class 1A state championship.
After the game ended and the teams shook hands, Meek invited the G.W. Long team to join his team in prayer at the pitcher’s mound.
“It was an amazing moment to remember what is important into today’s world,” G.W. Long coach Drew Miller said.
Another thing Meek likes to do after a game or practice is to ask his team to say a prayer for someone dealing with an issue.
After he finished his final press conference, Meek asked for prayers for himself. He’s facing surgery today.
“What a way to start a retirement,” Meek said.
