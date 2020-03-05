The Decatur Heritage tennis teams picked up area wins over New Hope on Tuesday at Point Mallard.
The Decatur Heritage girls (2-1, 2-0) beat New Hope 8-1. Taking wins in singles were Lucy Orr at No. 1, Florence Bowman at No. 2, Miller McLeod at No. 3, Isha Penmatsa at No. 5 and Sasha Suggs at No. 6. Winners in doubles were Orr/McLeod at No. 1, Bowman/Kinley Terry at No. 2 and Penmatsa/Suggs at No. 3.
The Decatur Heritage boys (1-1, 1-0) beat New Hope 9-0. Taking wins in singles were Michael Vandiver at No. 1, Willis Orr at No. 2, Ben Lovelace at No. 3, Michael Cheng at No. 4, Joby Helms at No. 5 and Seaborn Chappell at No. 6. Winners in doubles were Vandiver/Orr at No. 1, Lovelace/Cheng at No. 2 and Helms/Chappell at No. 3.
