If the just completed Class 6A girls sectional tennis tournament showed anything, it’s that Decatur is ready to make a run for a state championship.
The Red Raiders won section titles in all six singles events and in all three doubles competitions.
Now, Decatur coach Amanda Whitmire’s team turns its attention to playing well at the Mobile Tennis Center starting Monday.
“I really think we have a great shot at winning a state championship,” Whitmire said. “We played some of our best tennis at the sectional.”
Five of the the Red Raiders' six singles players are seniors. They are No. 1 Abby Glover, No. 2 Anna Harbin, No. 3 Emma Tapscott, No. 4 Vivi Blakely and No. 6 Mary Bibb Pylant. Junior Mattie Fite fills out the squad at No. 5.
There’s a lot of state tournament experience in the group. Decatur finished fourth in the last three state tournaments. There was no state tournament in 2020 due to COVID-19.
“We all want to get over the hump of finishing in fourth,” Whitmire said.
Decatur knows about winning a state championship. The Red Raiders won the 2017 title that was held at the Jimmy Johns Tennis Center at Point Mallard in Decatur. Kyle Justice was the head coach. The seniors on this year’s team were in the sixth grade in 2017.
“After that championship season the program went through a rebuild with these girls that are now seniors,” Whitmire said. “It’s been a lot of hard work by them to get us in position for another great chance to win state.”
Decatur is particularly strong at the top with Glover and Harbin. Last year, Harbin was the No. 1 and Glover was the No. 2
"They really compliment each other in doubles," Whitmire said. "They are supportive of each other and don't mind stepping back for the other one to make a shot."
Whitmire said the top competition will come from the same schools that have dominated Class 6A in recent years. That’s defending champion Mountain Brook, McGill-Toolen, St. Paul’s and Northridge of Tuscaloosa.
The tournament starts Monday and ends Tuesday. A key to the competition comes Sunday when there is a random draw for pairings. There is no seeding which means some early round matchups could feature two of the top players facing off.
“Unfortunately that’s part of the game,” Whitmire said. “It never hurts to have some good luck at the state tournament.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.