Baseball is a game with a lot of tradition.
Decatur Heritage is a school with a lot of tradition.
Mix the two together and you have a school with a baseball program making its 15th playoff appearance in the last 17 years. One of those misses was due to COVID-19.
“Playoff baseball is just a way of life around here,” senior Bo Solley said.
The routine has worked pretty well with one state championship and two runner-up trophies, including last season.
This year has been different for several reasons. It starts at the top with a new coach and then there's a sophomore-dominated roster. There’s also the jump to Class 3A thanks to the AHSAA’s competitive balance rules.
The Eagles (15-12) host Brindlee Mountain at 4:30 p.m. Thursday.
“There’s been a big change this season,” Solley said. “It’s been different, but we’ve grown with it. There’s been peaks and valley, but it’s been fun. This is one of my favorite teams I’ve ever played for.”
The changes this season started at the top after Steve Meek retired. Meek persuaded long-time friend Jay Mitchell to take the job. Mitchell coached 19 years at Mars Hill and six years before that at Madison Academy. He won three state championships at Mars Hill and between the previous two schools coached seven other teams to the finals.
“Steve and I talked about this job for a long time,” Mitchell said. “Decatur Heritage is a special place and we thought it would be a great opportunity for our son (Bo) to get a Christian education.”
Bo Mitchell is a sophomore outfielder/catcher who hits at the top of the batting order. He’s one of several talented sophomores on a team with few seniors and juniors.
Decatur Heritage lost six senior starters from last year’s team. Solley and sophomores Bryant Sparkman and Paxton Tarver are the only returning starters, and there times when Decatur Heritage has only underclassmen on the field.
A lot of coaches might have written this off as a rebuilding season. Not Mitchell, who opted to play schools like 7A Florence, 7A Sparkman, 5A Ardmore, 4A Priceville and 4A Randolph.
“Our schedule has been difficult, but I like a strong schedule,” Mitchell said. “It makes you better. I don’t mind getting beat. It helps you learn how to handle failure and baseball is a game of failure. It’s fun to be challenged.”
Decatur Heritage opened the season with seven straight wins. Then the Eagles lost their next 12. They closed the regular Monday with a 7-6 win over Lindsay Lane for their eighth straight win.
“Like I’ve told the players, the only games that count during the regular season are our four area games,” Mitchell said. “All the other games are just practice for the playoffs.”
Part of that “practice” included a trip during spring break to the beach. On back-to-back days, Decatur Heritage lost to Elk City (Oklahoma) 11-3 and Lipscomb Academy out of Nashville 5-1.
Elk City's Kash Mayfield recorded 13 strikeouts in five innings. He’s committed to Oklahoma State. Lipscomb Academy's Miller Green struck out 11 in five innings. He’s committed to Georgia Tech.
“We’re not used to seeing pitchers throw like that or seeing pro scouts at our games,” Solley said. “After that experience, we’ve become a better, more confident team. We probably won’t see pitchers that good in the playoffs.”
The Class 3A playoffs are a new experience for Decatur Heritage. Along with 3A runner-up Piedmont, there's Phil Campbell as well as Gordo, which dropped down after winning 4A last season.
A matchup against Piedmont could come in the second round if the Eagles get past Brindlee Mountain.
“This year the North side of the bracket is really strong,” Mitchell said. “I think we’ll see a lot of series go to three games starting in the second round.”
