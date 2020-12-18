Brayden Kyle scored 29 points and Clay Smith had 23 to lead Decatur Heritage in a 69-53 win over Hatton on Thursday.
Kyle also had seven rebounds and five assists, while Smith finished with six rebounds and six assists for the Eagles (3-3). Bryant Pitts added six points and five rebounds.
Ridge Harrison led Hatton with 23 points. Braden Stafford scored 11.
Leading 19-17 after one quarter, Decatur Heritage outscored Hatton 20-8 in the second to take a 39-25 lead into halftime and put the game out of reach.
Decatur Heritage hosts West Limestone tonight.
• Priceville girls 84, St. John Paul II 21: Jenna Walker led the Bulldogs (9-3) with 14 points and nine assists, while Zoey Benson added 13 points and six rebounds.
Brianna Marquette scored 12 points, and Abigail Garrison and Olivia Gann added 10 points each. Priceville plays Mae Jemison today at James Clemens.
• Falkville girls 61, Addison 54: Sydnee Fitzgerald poured in a game-high 20 points to lead the Blue Devils (8-3, 2-1 Class 2A, Area 13).
Makenzie Veal had 14 points and 10 rebounds for Falkville. Gracie Manley led Addison with 19 points. Bracie Rodgers had 11 points.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.