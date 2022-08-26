TRINITY — Class 1A No. 6 Decatur Heritage Christian Academy got a two-way boost from a couple of its youngest players to hold off Class 3A Carbon Hill 26-16 on Friday.
Eight-grader Savarius Evans recovered a Bulldog fumble that led to him scoring on offense with a run. Freshman Nash Thomas also had a fumble recovery on defense and capitalized on it with a touchdown catch. He later added an interception.
"Those are two special guys," first-year DHCA coach Nikita Stover said. "I think they'll be Saturday guys. They come to practice, work hard. We're working on the mistakes because they're eighth and ninth graders. Just think, two or three years from now where they'll be if they keep doing the things they're doing."
Bo Solley threw two touchdowns passes for DHCA (2-0), and Jackson Thomas chipped in with a scoring run and catch apiece.
"Bo is a leader," Stover said. "Bo makes the plays he needs to make. Jackson, that's our Swiss army knife. He does anything we ask him to do wherever on the field."
The Eagles scored first when Solley had a 17-yard touchdown pass to Thomas with 7:39 remaining in the first quarter. The extra point try failed.
"I think we played good, but we've got some mistakes to work on," Evans said.
Carbon Hill took an 8-6 lead at the 9:13 mark of the second quarter with Cameron DeJesus' two-yard run. Devon Daniel ran for the 2-point conversion.
The Eagles regained the lead on their next play from scrimmage when Jackson Thomas scored on a 55-yard run.
DHCA got an opportunity to add to the lead after Evans recovered a Carbon Hill fumble at the Bulldogs' 17 with 3:30 left before halftime. He followed that with an 11-yard run (2:04), and the Eagles carried a 19-8 edge into the second half.
Decatur Heritage padded the lead in the fourth quarter following Nash Thomas' fumble recovery near midfield with 9:29 left in the game. He capped the enduing Eagles drive with a 20-yard catch from Solley (6:54).
"(I want to) just do my part and just help the team," Nash Thomas said. "It felt pretty good and I'm going to do some more."
"Our defense played amazing," Solley said. "I think that's a credit to our work that we put in not only in practice but during the summer."
The Eagles defense overcame missed tackles throughout the game that led to big yardage plays for Carbon Hill. DHCA stopped the Bulldogs on downs at the Eagles' 25 at the 4:16 mark of the second quarter at the 39 after Carbon Hill with eight seconds left before halftime.
Walker Kimbrell had a 20-yard touchdown pass to Cole Brooks in the closing seconds of the game for Carbon Hill.
"We just need to work a little bit on offense and our defense is pretty good but we need to work on a little more in practice," Jackson Thomas said.
DHCA will travel to Valley Head on Friday for the teams' Region 7 opener. Carbon Hill (0-1) will host Winston County in a non-region contest.
